Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

Adult Consumers Prefer Charlie's New SBX Disposable Over Juul… 15 to 1!

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today announced that on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 12:00 noon ET, the Company will make a presentation to investors at the LD Micro Main Event conference at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Santa Monica, California. The Company will also host investor meetings. To register for the conference or to request a meeting, please click this link www.ldmicro.com.

"I am proud to report: Charlie's will introduce the Company's highly anticipated SBX Disposables to the US market in November," announced Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President. "In a focus group survey of adult consumers who vape, Charlie's SBX Disposables were overwhelming preferred over Juul tobacco-flavored vapes. Of 306 survey participants, 287 preferred SBX over Juul!"

Ryan Stump, Charlie's Chief Operating Officer explained, "Featuring nicotine substitute "Metatine" in lieu of tobacco-based or synthetically derived nicotine, SBX perfectly replicates the sensation of vaping a traditional nicotine disposable. By combining Metatine with Charlie's award-winning flavors, SBX provides a great way for adults to enjoy the taste and sensation of traditional flavored nicotine products… in a distinctive new product that is legal across most of the United States.SBX represents the single largest, most important commercial opportunity in Charlie's history."

In addition to the SBX product line, Charlie's is continuing to invest in its traditional nicotine-based products. The Company has invested more than $7MM on more than 700 Premarket Tobacco Application ("PMTA") submissions with the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products - for the Company's synthetic nicotine e-liquid and disposable products, as well as plant-derived nicotine e-liquid products. Obtaining one or more marketing orders from the FDA for any of these products could provide the Company with a very substantial competitive advantage in the vapor products marketplace.

About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary companies Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC and Don Polly, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats. Don Polly, LLC creates innovative hemp-derived products and brands.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.com and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust.com, enjoypachamama.com, Pacha.co, and Pinweel.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTA's for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTA's for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing Metatine, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations, including recent regulation of synthetic nicotine; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investors Contact:

IR@charliesholdings.com

Phone: 949-570-0691

