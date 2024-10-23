Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
23.10.2024 14:00 Uhr
VERDAGY ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF ITS GIGAWATT-SCALE SILICON VALLEY FACTORY

The Factory is the First Department of Energy-Supported Electrolyzer Cell Manufacturing Facility to Open in the United States

MOSS LANDING, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, a leading green hydrogen electrolysis company, today celebrated the grand opening of the first Department of Energy (DOE)-supported electrolyzer manufacturing facility in the United States. The new Silicon Valley factory is in Newark, California and features more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space with the capacity to produce several gigawatts of electrolyzers.

Verdagy Silicon Valley Factory

"With deep experience in both utility-scale solar and automotive battery manufacturing, we knew the importance of designing and solving for scale from the very beginning. This motivated us to look end-to-end as we approached green hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing," said Peter Cousins, Chief Operating Officer, Verdagy. "Verdagy partnered with ATI to optimize everything, with innovations from molten metal through coils to completed electrolyzer cells. Our new multi-gigawatt factory in California is intentionally simple, precisely what is needed to solve for the scale and fossil parity costs required to decarbonize hard-to-abate industries."

Verdagy's manufacturing strategy is to reduce electrolyzer stack costs by implementing advanced manufacturing automations, a product designed for low cost, and high reliability and integration of a domestic nickel alloy to a high-volume, automated manufacturing line.

This manufacturing strategy allows Verdagy to add gigawatts of capacity at costs that are five times lower than that of competitors, enabling massive, financially prudent scaling of capacity. The company also has the advantage of being nimble and flexible to quickly adjust roadmaps, without conflicts from competing incumbent businesses.

Verdagy has partnered with ATI, Inc., a key supplier using US metal alloys for their electrolyzers. Verdagy's manufacturing process will start with ATI's metal coils and output finished electrolyzer cells by vertically integrating subassemblies with minimal manual handling and processing. ATI and Verdagy coined this electrolyzer manufacturing process as "Coils-to-Cells."

"ATI's partnership with Verdagy is an ideal opportunity for our high-performing, high-quality materials in the specialty energy market," said Tom DeLuca, President, ATI Specialty Rolled Products.

The "Coils-to-Cells" manufacturing system aligns with the DOE goal that domestic electrolyzer manufacturing should be supported by a domestic supply of metals, fostering a domino effect on domestic production. In addition to its impressive production capabilities, the facility will create new clean tech jobs in the local community.

Verdagy's gigawatt-scale factory was announced in 2023 and awarded a $39.6M grant by the DOE in March 2024 to accelerate the high-volume manufacturing of Advanced Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE) eDynamic® electrolyzers. High-volume production is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025, marking a significant step forward in the advancement of green hydrogen manufacturing in the United States.

About Verdagy
Verdagy is a manufacturer of advanced electrolysis systems for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. The company's patented, single-cell architecture enables electrolyzers that seamlessly pair in real-time with renewable energy sources, have the highest efficiencies, and the industry's lowest levelized cost of hydrogen. In addition to its gigawatt-scale factory in Silicon Valley, Verdagy operates its R&D and highly automated hydrogen plant in Moss Landing, California. www.verdagy.com

Verdagy, a green hydrogen electrolysis company with over a decade of technology and product development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537839/Verdagy_Silicon_Valley_factory.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356608/Verdagy_Logo_Horizontal.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verdagy-announces-grand-opening-of-its-gigawatt-scale-silicon-valley-factory-302284053.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
