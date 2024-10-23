SOFTwarfare, LLC: SOFTwarfare Empowers DIB Contractors to Achieve CMMC and NIST Compliance to Fortify National Security

Don't Let Foreign Adversaries Steal National Secrets: SOFTwarfare's Multimodal Biometric Authentication and Zero Trust Security Lead the Charge

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) deadline is rapidly approaching for defense industrial base (DIB) contractors, and SOFTwarfare® is ready to help. As a leading provider of zero-trust identity and commercial authentication solutions, SOFTwarfare is committed to equipping DIB contractors with the tools they need to meet these stringent cybersecurity requirements and safeguard sensitive information. SOFTwarfare's advanced multimodal biometric authentication capabilities, integrated with its comprehensive Zero Trust Identity platform, offer a robust and compliant solution that strengthens the overall security posture of DIB contractors.

SOFTwarfare

SwF Secures USA

CMMC Compliance: More Than a Checklist

CMMC, a unified standard for cybersecurity across the defense supply chain, mandates rigorous controls to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). SOFTwarfare's solutions are meticulously designed to align with CMMC requirements, enabling DIB contractors to confidently demonstrate compliance and secure valuable government contracts.

"CMMC compliance is not just a matter of checking boxes; it's about building a culture of cybersecurity," says Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. "Our solutions provide the framework and tools necessary for DIB contractors to achieve and maintain compliance, ensuring the protection of critical national assets."

Zero Trust Security: The Foundation of a Secure DIB

SOFTwarfare's Zero Trust Identity platform embodies the principles of zero trust security, a core tenet of both CMMC and NIST 800-171. By leveraging multimodal biometric authentication, including facial recognition, behavioral biometrics, and other factors, SOFTwarfare ensures that every access request is thoroughly vetted, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

"Zero trust is the cornerstone of modern cybersecurity," adds Cobb. "Our solutions empower DIB contractors to implement a comprehensive zero trust architecture, fortifying their defenses and meeting the stringent demands of CMMC and NIST 800-171."

Multimodal Biometrics: Unparalleled Security

SOFTwarfare's multimodal biometric authentication technology adds an extra layer of security, exceeding traditional authentication methods. By combining multiple biological traits for user verification, SOFTwarfare provides unparalleled assurance and mitigates the vulnerabilities associated with single-factor authentication.

"In the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, strong authentication is paramount," states Cobb. "Our multimodal biometric solution provides DIB contractors with the confidence that their critical systems and data are protected by the most robust security measures."

Proactive Security Posture: Beyond Compliance

SOFTwarfare's commitment to DIB security goes beyond mere compliance. The company offers pre-audit and remediation services, assisting contractors in identifying and addressing potential vulnerabilities before they become liabilities. This proactive approach ensures that organizations are well-prepared for CMMC assessments and can maintain a robust security posture.

"We believe in empowering our customers to take control of their cybersecurity destiny," explains Cobb. "Our pre-audit and remediation services provide the necessary guidance and support to navigate the complexities of CMMC and build a resilient security foundation."

A Partner in National Security

SOFTwarfare is a proud partner to the Department of Defense, supporting critical missions and safeguarding national security interests. This collaboration underscores the company's commitment to providing the highest level of security solutions.

"We are proud to contribute to the defense of our nation," says Cobb. "Our expertise in high-security authentication plays a vital role in protecting sensitive information and ensuring the integrity of critical operations within the DIB."

About SOFTwarfare®

SOFTwarfare® is a global leader in zero-trust identity and commercial authentication solutions, delivering cutting-edge software to organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Kansas, SOFTwarfare is committed to innovation and customer success.

