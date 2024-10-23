Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained ClimateDoor Partners Inc. ("ClimateDoor") to provide certain investor relations and digital marketing services to the Company. Additionally, the Company is issuing this news release to clarify certain of the disclosure included in the Company's news release dated October 15, 2024 , regarding the Company's retention of BoxTop Integrated Communications ("BoxTop"). This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities.

ClimateDoor Investor Relations Agreement

On October 15, 2024, the Company entered into an investor relations services agreement (the "ClimateDoor Agreement") with ClimateDoor, an investor relations service provider, pursuant to which ClimateDoor will provide investor outreach, email marketing, and LinkedIn digital marketing services on the Company's behalf. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"), the Agreement's effective start date will be October 15th, 2024. In consideration for services to be provided under the ClimateDoor Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay ClimateDoor a monthly fee of $5,000 and to grant ClimateDoor 100,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 3 years (the "Options"). The Options shall be granted in accordance with the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan and TSX-V Policy 3.4. As such, the Options shall vest according to the following vesting schedule: 25% shall vest upon the date that is three (3) months from the date of issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is six (6) months from the date of issue; 25% shall vest upon the date that is nine (9) months from the date of issue and the remaining 25% shall vest upon the date that is 12 months from the date of issue. The ClimateDoor Agreement shall run for a term of three (3) months.

ClimateDoor is based in British Columbia, Canada and provides investor relations and digital marketing services to issuers. Nick Findler, President, of ClimateDoor owns 48.45% of ClimateDoor, Chad Rickaby owns 48.45% of ClimateDoor, Kaelin Hickford owns 2.5% of ClimateDoor, and Jamie Moran owns $0.6% of ClimateDoor. To the best of the Company's knowledge, besides the Options, ClimateDoor does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. However, certain shareholders and officers of ClimateDoor, Chad Rickaby and Nick Findler exercise control over approximately 300,000 and 1,500,000 common shares of the Company, respectively. ClimateDoor is at arm's length to the Company. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

BoxTop Investor Relations Agreement

On October 1, 2024, the Company entered into an investor relations and capital markets advisory solutions agreement (the "BoxTop Agreement") with BoxTop, an investor relations and advisory firm, pursuant to which BoxTop will assist the Company in developing an investor communications plan, preparing investor materials, drafting news releases, and organizing roadshows and conference calls. Subject to the approval of the TSX-V, the BoxTop Agreement's effective start date will be October 1st, 2024. In consideration for BoxTop's services to be provided under the BoxTop Agreement, the Company shall pay BoxTop a monthly fee of $8,000 plus GST (the "BoxTop Fee") for a term of three (3) months (the "BoxTop Term"). The BoxTop Fee is billable at the end of each month during the BoxTop Term and is payable by the Company within 30 days.

BoxTop is based in Alberta, Canada and provides communications and public disclosure solutions to issuers across a variety of industry segments. Glen Nelson, Managing Director of BoxTop owns 100% of BoxTop. To the best of the Company's knowledge BoxTop does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. BoxTop is at arm's length to the Company. BoxTop will provide the Company with an opportunity to review all content describing the Company generated on behalf of BoxTop prior to its publication, and BoxTop will not publish or distribute any content with the prior approval of the Company. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V. For more information on the Company's engagement of BoxTop, please refer to its news release dated October 15, 2024.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services. Through its franchise network, the company provides solar panel installations, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. As Canada's largest solar training provider, Stardust supports its franchisees with comprehensive training, products, and ongoing business management services.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Mark Tadros

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

