The Conga Advantage Platform serves as first ever open, Revenue Lifecycle Management platform that runs in any infrastructure, delivering revenue advantage to every global enterprise at scale

Conga, the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management, today announced the general availability and launch of the full Conga Revenue Lifecycle Management (RLM) platform, the Conga Advantage Platform. Conga is the only RLM solution provider to deliver a complete, customer proven, and open solution that easily integrates with customers' business infrastructure via connectors and a comprehensive open API. The platform offers companies the power to capture more revenue, increase profit, manage obligations, win more deals, and deliver faster, more responsive customer experience.

Businesses also have the power to benefit from the integrated Revenue Lifecycle Management solution to simplify business operations and win more customer deals. The Conga Advantage Platform enables business leaders to more easily and fully understand contractual obligations, the revenue impact of product decisions, and identify missed opportunities to maximize revenue capture from new and current customers. It also empowers companies with full, modern, open access to configuration, quote, contract, sales, and revenue data, eliminating functional silos and centralizing all revenue data to make more informed decisions, faster. A single, consistent data model connects every revenue business function, powering the adoption of AI capabilities to accelerate product sales, legal review, product fulfillment, revenue and service billing, and product renewals which result in closing deals, faster, at lower cost, with a higher renewal rate.

More complete realization of revenue demands a single, consistent view of products, configuration options, discounts, rebates, obligations, opportunities and risk. However, without an open and integrated RLM platform, most companies must rely on dozens of vendors for the processes involved from prospect to customer to renewal. This lack of integration leaves critical gaps in process and insight. The Conga Advantage Platform offers complete intelligent automation of revenue processes, unified data, purposeful AI, and deeper insight into risk and opportunity.

"We're very excited and proud to deliver on our vision for an open and integrated RLM platform and bringing this groundbreaking solution to market. The speed at which our team executed this launch is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer success," said Grant Peterson, Chief Product Officer of Conga. "We're proud of the impact that Conga solutions already have for our customers, enabling them to reap the benefits now of gaining full control over and visibility into revenue optimization opportunities to unlock new efficiencies, scale with agility, and drive meaningful outcomes in their businesses."

The Conga Advantage Platform brings together Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, Fulfillment, Billing, Renewal, and Document Automation capabilities on a single open platform. Powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI it helps companies address their most complex revenue-related contract questions across departments, including:

Legal Identify risks faced across the contract portfolio while ensuring strict compliance without slowing down sales cycles.

Sales Pinpoint which customers are best suited for cross-selling or upselling, and with what offerings while understanding the options for price increases.

Procurement Determine which contracts should be consolidated under a single supplier based on terms and volume pricing discounts.

Finance Distinguish areas of renewal risk in recurring revenue base.

IT Uncover how to eliminate integration challenges and reduce cost structure.

The Conga Advantage Platform opens the door to accelerating positive business results with embedded AI. This includes:

AI capabilities that quickly summarize contracts and find answers with ease.

Automated contract review, risk scoring, redlining, and table extraction.

Self-service custom multilingual models.

"This first fully open and integrated Revenue Lifecycle Management platform from Conga marks a pivotal moment for companies seeking to optimize their revenue operations," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "With the ability to seamlessly integrate multiple functions through the Conga Advantage Platform, businesses can drive more revenue, attract new customers, and extend the lifetime value of existing relationships. This launch represents our dedication to helping customers achieve sustainable growth by equipping them with the tools they need to stay competitive and thrive in today's fast-paced market."

Visitconga.com to learn more or hear about the latest innovations available on the Conga Platform by attending our upcoming virtual event, Revenue Lifecycle Management Live: https://conga.com/resources/revenue-lifecycle-management-live-webinar

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line-powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI-to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

