

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World market sentiment remains mixed as investors digest the mixed earning updates. Waning rate cut expectations, political uncertainty as well as the spike in bond yields also swayed market sentiment.



The CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently shows the likelihood of a quarter-point cut in the next Fed review in November at 87.6 percent versus 92.5 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are also trading lower. Asian benchmarks however closed on a mostly positive note.



The Dollar Index rallied. Bond yields hardened in the U.S. and in the U.K. Crude oil prices declined amidst a larger-than-expected surge in inventories in the U.S. Gold prices again hit a record high. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,722.10 down 0.47% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,838.00, down 0.23% Germany's DAX at 19,379.45, down 0.29% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,270.29, down 0.44% France's CAC 40 at 7,487.78, down 0.63% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,919.45, down 0.40% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,079.50, down 0.85% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,216.00, up 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,302.80, up 0.52% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,760.15, up 1.27%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0779, down 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.2974, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 152.82, up 1.17% AUD/USD at 0.6651, down 0.45% USD/CAD at 1.3828, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 104.41, up 0.32%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.226%, up 0.43% Germany at 2.3010%, down 0.69% France at 3.041%, down 0.49% U.K. at 4.2385%, up 1.67% Japan at 0.972%, down 0.82%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $74.61, down 1.88%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $70.30, down 2.01%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,765.30, up 0.20%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,440.46, down 1.23% Ethereum at $2,583.82, down 1.88% BNB at $583.43, down 1.49% Solana at $165.98, down 0.30% XRP at $0.5263, down1.79%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News