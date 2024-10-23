Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 14:30 Uhr
The 136th Canton Fair: BrainCo's Noninvasive Brain-computer Technology Changes Life for People in Need

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 136th Canton Fair, BrainCo, a pioneering force in brain-computer technology solutions, returned for its second appearance, bringing the latest noninvasive brain-computer technology solutions that are revolutionizing the fields of health, rehabilitation, and human-machine interaction.

The BrainCo intelligent dexterous bionic hand, which has been recognized as Best of the Best by the 2024 Canton Fair Design Award (CF Award), is a groundbreaking product that integrates brain-computer interface technology with AI algorithms. With agile manipulation and tactile perception, it is redefining the potential of humanoid robots.

In just the first two days of opening, BrainCo's booth attracted over 10,000 visitors, a huge hit at the fair. Overseas buyers, particularly from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, lined up to experience the product and expressed a strong interest in purchasing it.

Equipped with the advanced "TS-F+ Multimodal Tactile Sensor," BrainCo's innovation can identify over 30 materials and spatial perception that enables precise handling of flexible and fragile objects, from things such as holding a pen, to pouring water and grasping eggs. This technology is widely used in the field of medical rehabilitation, offering innovative solutions for those in need.

The CF Award jury noted that this is exactly what today's industrial design seeks to do; to apply intelligent technologies to our daily lives, and especially to help people in need and improve their quality of life.

Additionally, BrainCo's Easleep intelligent sleep aid machine and pressure relief system have also gained significant popularity, with many placing orders at the exhibition. In the first four days of the exhibition, nearly a hundred units were sold.

Hexi Yujin, partner and senior vice-president of BrainCo, stated, "Overseas markets, particularly in Europe and the U.S., are increasingly recognizing the importance of mental health and emotional management. This growing awareness is driving demand for products that focus on pressure relief and sleep aid, especially those utilizing brain-computer interface technology. These innovative products can detect brain waves and neural activity, providing users with personalized health management solutions.

Talking about this session of the Canton Fair, she added: "The Canton Fair is an essential platform for international exchange and cooperation. It not only allows us to showcase our latest advancements in brain-computer technology but also enables us to connect with potential partners and expand our reach in global markets."


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538312/image_969985_41993055.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-136th-canton-fair-braincos-noninvasive-brain-computer-technology-changes-life-for-people-in-need-302284551.html

