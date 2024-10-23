Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
23.10.24
15:16 Uhr
89,88 Euro
+0,26
+0,29 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,9189,9915:19
89,9189,9915:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2024 14:36 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnite, Inc.: Disney and Magnite Announce Two-Year Deal Renewal

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, and Disney have announced a two-year deal extension. As the relationship grows into its sixth year, Magnite continues to be Disney's preferred supply-side technology partner. Disney leverages Magnite's technology to monetize its ad-supported inventory across the company's entire portfolio. Magnite facilitates transactions for all 30+ DSPs that Disney works with.

"Disney is committed to driving automation and executional ease for our clients. With all our streaming inventory available programmatically, Magnite remains a key technology partner supporting Disney's advertising business," stated Jamie Power, SVP of Addressable Sales at Disney. "Magnite plays a critical role in allowing buyers to access Disney's inventory by connecting to more than 30 demand-side platforms in the US and starting to expand globally. In this rapidly evolving marketplace, Magnite consistently scales its capabilities to meet client needs, helping us stay ahead of emerging market trends."

With the expanded relationship, Disney will also leverage Magnite to:

  • Execute one-to-one deals with key buyers through Magnite's ClearLine offering
  • Monetize College Football games on live streams on ESPN
  • Support LATAM expansion in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Argentina
  • Offer podcast inventory via PMPs, including ESPN and ABC News podcasts

"We appreciate Disney's confidence in our long-standing relationship and look forward to working with their team to deliver exceptional advertising experiences across every consumer touchpoint," said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. "In addition to our role in enabling Disney's programmatic transactions, we're actively innovating in new areas like live streaming to bring added value to our partnership."

About Magnite
We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith
cveith@magnite.com
516-300-3569

Investor Relations
Nick Kormeluk
nkormeluk@magnite.com
949-500-0003


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.