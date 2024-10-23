PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) today reported third quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.63, up 22.6% versus the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.00, up 17.6% versus the same quarter a year ago. Third quarter sales were $2.66 billion and cash from operations was $542 million.

"The Wabtec team delivered another strong quarter, evidenced by continued growth in sales, margin, earnings and operating cash flow," said Rafael Santana, Wabtec's President and CEO.

"Demand for products and services has remained strong, and our pipeline of opportunities is robust, especially in our international markets. Our team's continued focus on product innovation, cost management, and relentless execution for our customers, along with our continued strong results, gives us confidence to raise our full year guidance again this quarter.

"Our continued progress on expanding our backlog reinforces our ability to drive profitable growth ahead, consistent with our long term guidance."

2024 Third Quarter Consolidated Results

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Financial Results $ in millions except earnings per share and percentages; margin change in percentage points (pts) Third Quarter 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $2,663 $2,550 4.4 % GAAP Gross Margin 33.0 % 31.0 % 2.0 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 33.3 % 31.5 % 1.8 pts GAAP Operating Margin 16.3 % 14.5 % 1.8 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 19.7 % 17.9 % 1.8 pts GAAP Diluted EPS $1.63 $1.33 22.6 % Adjusted Diluted EPS $2.00 $1.70 17.6 % Cash Flow from Operations $542 $425 $117 Operating Cash Flow Conversion 129 % 116 %

Sales increased 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter driven by higher sales in both the Freight and Transit segments.

GAAP operating margin was higher than the prior year at 16.3%, and adjusted operating margin was higher than the prior year at 19.7%. Both GAAP and adjusted operating margins benefited from higher sales and improved gross margins.

GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS increased from the year-ago quarter primarily due to higher sales and operating margin expansion.

2024 Third Quarter Freight Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Freight Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Third Quarter 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $1,930 $1,881 2.6 % GAAP Gross Margin 35.0 % 32.4 % 2.6 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 35.1 % 32.5 % 2.6 pts GAAP Operating Margin 20.2 % 17.3 % 2.9 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 24.1 % 21.2 % 2.9 pts

Freight segment sales for the third quarter were up driven primarily by Services and Digital which were up 16.5% and 12.7%, respectively.

GAAP operating margin and adjusted operating margin benefited from higher sales, improved gross margin and operating expenses which grew at a slower rate than revenue.

2024 Third Quarter Transit Segment Results

Wabtec Corporation Transit Segment Financial Results Net sales $ in millions; margin change in percentage points (pts) Third Quarter 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $733 $669 9.6 % GAAP Gross Margin 28.2 % 27.2 % 1.0 pts Adjusted Gross Margin 28.8 % 28.9 % (0.1) pts GAAP Operating Margin 10.8 % 10.3 % 0.5 pts Adjusted Operating Margin 12.8 % 12.5 % 0.3 pts

Transit segment sales for the third quarter were up 9.6% driven by higher OE sales.

GAAP operating margins were up 0.5 percentage points behind lower restructuring and transaction costs.

Adjusted operating margins were up behind improved operating expenses as a percent of revenue; partially offset by lower gross margins.

Backlog

Wabtec Corporation Consolidated Backlog Comparison Backlog $ in millions September 30, 2024 2023 Change 12-Month Backlog $7,624 $7,091 7.5 % Total Backlog $22,234 $21,483 3.5 %

The Company's multi-year backlog continues to provide strong visibility. At September 30, 2024, the 12-month backlog was $533 million higher than the prior year period. At September 30, 2024, the multi-year backlog was $751 million higher than the prior year period, and excluding foreign currency exchange, the multi-year backlog was $692 million higher, up 3.2%.

Cash Flow and Liquidity Summary

During the third quarter, cash provided by operations was $542 million versus $425 million in the year ago period due primarily to higher net income and increased accounts receivable securitization funding.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $410 million and total debt of $4.02 billion. At September 30, 2024, the Company's total available liquidity was $1.90 billion, which includes cash and cash equivalents plus $1.50 billion available under current credit facilities.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased $599 million of Wabtec shares and paid $35 million in dividends.

2024 Financial Guidance

Wabtec raised and tightened its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to be in the range of $7.45 to $7.65. Wabtec's revenue guidance range remains unchanged at $10.25 billion to $10.55 billion.

For full year 2024, Wabtec expects operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90 percent.

Forecasted GAAP Earnings Reconciliation

Wabtec is not presenting a quantitative reconciliation of our forecasted GAAP earnings per diluted share to forecasted adjusted earnings per diluted share in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exemption provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Wabtec is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, including acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

Conference Call Information

Information about non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Wabtec's earnings release and 2024 financial guidance mentions certain non-GAAP financial performance measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating margin, adjusted gross margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted income from operations, adjusted interest and other expense, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and operating cash flow conversion. Wabtec defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted by restructuring costs. Wabtec defines operating cash flow conversion as net cash provided by operating activities divided by net income plus depreciation and amortization including deferred debt cost amortization. While Wabtec believes these are useful supplemental measures for investors, they are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operations, or any other items calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release have inherent material limitations as performance measures because they add back certain expenses incurred by the Company to GAAP financial measures, resulting in those expenses not being taken into account in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure. Because not all companies use identical calculations, Wabtec's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Included in this release are reconciliation tables that provide details about how adjusted results relate to GAAP results.

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding Wabtec's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions; Wabtec's expectations about future sales, earnings and cash conversion and statements regarding macro-economic conditions and evolving production and demand conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions, including the impacts of tax and tariff programs, inflation, supply chain disruptions, foreign currency exchange, and industry consolidation; (2) changes in the financial condition or operating strategies of Wabtec's customers; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from acquisitions and potential failure to realize synergies and other anticipated benefits of acquisitions, including as a result of integrating acquired targets into Wabtec; (4) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (5) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (6) changes in the expected timing of projects; (7) a decrease in freight or passenger rail traffic; (8) an increase in manufacturing costs; (9) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (10) the impacts of epidemics, pandemics, or similar public health crises on the global economy and, in particular, our customers, suppliers and end-markets, (11) potential disruptions, instability, and volatility in global markets as a result of global military action, acts of terrorism or armed conflict, including from the imposition of economic sanctions on Russia resulting from the invasion of Ukraine; (12) cybersecurity and data protection risks and (13) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Wabtec's reports filed with the SEC, including Wabtec's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Wabtec does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 2,663 $ 2,550 $ 7,804 $ 7,151 Cost of sales (1,783 ) (1,758 ) (5,235 ) (4,971 ) Gross profit 880 792 2,569 2,180 Gross profit as a % of Net Sales 33.0 % 31.0 % 32.9 % 30.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (318 ) (295 ) (915 ) (843 ) Engineering expenses (50 ) (53 ) (155 ) (157 ) Amortization expense (79 ) (74 ) (224 ) (222 ) Total operating expenses (447 ) (422 ) (1,294 ) (1,222 ) Operating expenses as a % of Net Sales 16.8 % 16.5 % 16.6 % 17.1 % Income from operations 433 370 1,275 958 Income from operations as a % of Net Sales 16.3 % 14.5 % 16.3 % 13.4 % Interest expense, net (52 ) (60 ) (148 ) (163 ) Other (expense) income, net (3 ) 10 (1 ) 17 Income before income taxes 378 320 1,126 812 Income tax expense (92 ) (78 ) (272 ) (204 ) Effective tax rate 24.2 % 24.5 % 24.1 % 25.1 % Net income 286 242 854 608 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (2 ) (10 ) (8 ) Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 283 $ 240 $ 844 $ 600 Earnings Per Common Share Basic Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.63 $ 1.34 $ 4.81 $ 3.34 Diluted Net income attributable to Wabtec shareholders $ 1.63 $ 1.33 $ 4.80 $ 3.33 Basic 173.4 178.6 175.1 179.1 Diluted 174.1 179.2 175.7 179.7 Segment Information Freight Net Sales $ 1,930 $ 1,881 $ 5,674 $ 5,134 Freight Income from Operations $ 390 $ 325 $ 1,149 $ 820 Freight Operating Margin 20.2 % 17.3 % 20.2 % 16.0 % Transit Net Sales $ 733 $ 669 $ 2,130 $ 2,017 Transit Income from Operations $ 79 $ 70 $ 235 $ 208 Transit Operating Margin 10.8 % 10.3 % 11.0 % 10.3 % Backlog Information (Note: 12-month is a sub-set of total) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Freight Total $ 17,756 $ 17,929 $ 17,570 Transit Total 4,478 4,146 3,913 Wabtec Total $ 22,234 $ 22,075 $ 21,483 Freight 12-Month $ 5,589 $ 5,504 $ 5,254 Transit 12-Month 2,035 1,830 1,837 Wabtec 12-Month $ 7,624 $ 7,334 $ 7,091

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 In millions Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 410 $ 620 Receivables, net 1,782 1,684 Inventories, net 2,380 2,284 Other current assets 202 267 Total current assets 4,774 4,855 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,439 1,485 Goodwill 8,786 8,780 Other intangible assets, net 2,996 3,205 Other noncurrent assets 649 663 Total assets $ 18,644 $ 18,988 Current liabilities $ 3,681 $ 4,056 Long-term debt 3,517 3,288 Long-term liabilities - other 1,155 1,120 Total liabilities 8,353 8,464 Shareholders' equity 10,250 10,487 Noncontrolling interest 41 37 Total shareholders' equity 10,291 10,524 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 18,644 $ 18,988

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 In millions Operating activities Net income $ 854 $ 608 Non-cash expense 387 372 Receivables (92 ) (214 ) Inventories (115 ) (201 ) Accounts Payable 87 (50 ) Other assets and liabilities (10 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 1,111 515 Net cash used for investing activities (106 ) (336 ) Net cash used for financing activities (1,209 ) (323 ) Effect of changes in currency exchange rates (6 ) (5 ) Decrease in cash (210 ) (149 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 620 541 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 410 $ 392

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reporte Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Third Quarter 2024 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,663 $ 880 $ (447 ) $ 433 $ (55 ) $ (92 ) $ 286 $ (3 ) $ 283 $ 1.63 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 7 11 18 - (4 ) 14 - 14 $ 0.07 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 73 73 - (19 ) 54 - 54 $ 0.30 Adjusted Results $ 2,663 $ 887 $ (363 ) $ 524 $ (55 ) $ (115 ) $ 354 $ (3 ) $ 351 $ 2.00 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 174.1 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2024 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 7,804 $ 2,569 $ (1,294 ) $ 1,275 $ (149 ) $ (272 ) $ 854 $ (10 ) $ 844 $ 4.80 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 19 19 38 (4 ) (8 ) 26 - 26 $ 0.14 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 216 216 - (53 ) 163 - 163 $ 0.92 Adjusted Results $ 7,804 $ 2,588 $ (1,059 ) $ 1,529 $ (153 ) $ (333 ) $ 1,043 $ (10 ) $ 1,033 $ 5.86 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 175.7

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Third Quarter 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 2,550 $ 792 $ (422 ) $ 370 $ (50 ) $ (78 ) $ 242 $ (2 ) $ 240 $ 1.33 Restructuring costs - 13 - 13 - (3 ) 10 - 10 $ 0.06 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 74 74 - (19 ) 55 - 55 $ 0.31 Adjusted Results $ 2,550 $ 805 $ (348 ) $ 457 $ (50 ) $ (100 ) $ 307 $ (2 ) $ 305 $ 1.70 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 179.2 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 7,151 $ 2,180 $ (1,222 ) $ 958 $ (146 ) $ (204 ) $ 608 $ (8 ) $ 600 $ 3.33 Restructuring costs - 25 7 32 - (8 ) 24 - 24 $ 0.13 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 222 222 - (56 ) 166 - 166 $ 0.92 Adjusted Results $ 7,151 $ 2,205 $ (993 ) $ 1,212 $ (146 ) $ (268 ) $ 798 $ (8 ) $ 790 $ 4.38 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 179.7

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2023 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 9,677 $ 2,944 $ (1,678 ) $ 1,266 $ (174 ) $ (267 ) $ 825 $ (10 ) $ 815 $ 4.53 Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs - 38 41 79 - (17 ) 62 - 62 $ 0.34 Gain on LKZ Investment - - - - (35 ) - (35 ) - (35 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-cash Amortization expense - - 298 298 - (74 ) 224 - 224 $ 1.24 Adjusted Results $ 9,677 $ 2,982 $ (1,339 ) $ 1,643 $ (209 ) $ (358 ) $ 1,076 $ (10 ) $ 1,066 $ 5.92 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 179.5 Wabtec Corporation Reconciliation of Reported Results to Adjusted Results (in millions) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 2022 Actual Results Gross Operating Income from Interest & Noncontrolling Wabtec Net Sales Profit Expenses Operations Other Exp Tax Net Income Interest Net Income EPS Reported Results $ 8,362 $ 2,540 $ (1,529 ) $ 1,011 $ (157 ) $ (213 ) $ 641 $ (8 ) $ 633 $ 3.46 Restructuring costs - 43 9 52 - (13 ) 39 - 39 $ 0.21 Non-cash Amortization expense - - 291 291 - (73 ) 218 - 218 $ 1.19 Adjusted Results $ 8,362 $ 2,583 $ (1,229 ) $ 1,354 $ (157 ) $ (299 ) $ 898 $ (8 ) $ 890 $ 4.86 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 182.8

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q3 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $433 ($3) $133 $563 $4 $567 Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q3 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $1,275 ($1) $371 $1,645 $17 $1,662 Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q3 EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $370 $10 $124 $504 $10 $514 Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q3 YTD EBITDA Reconciliation (in millions) Reported Income + Other Income + Depreciation & = EBITDA + Restructuring = Adjusted from Operations (Expense) Amortization Costs EBITDA Consolidated Results $958 $17 $367 $1,342 $24 $1,366

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION SALES BY PRODUCT LINE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, In millions 2024 2023 Freight Segment Equipment $ 513 $ 620 Components 296 293 Digital Intelligence 204 181 Services 917 787 Total Freight Segment $ 1,930 $ 1,881 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 349 $ 308 Aftermarket 384 361 Total Transit Segment $ 733 $ 669 Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2024 2023 Freight Segment Equipment $ 1,609 $ 1,442 Components 911 825 Digital Intelligence 579 563 Services 2,575 2,304 Total Freight Segment $ 5,674 $ 5,134 Transit Segment Original Equipment Manufacturer $ 969 $ 931 Aftermarket 1,161 1,086 Total Transit Segment $ 2,130 $ 2,017

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 In millions Gross Profit Income from

Operations Gross Profit Income from

Operations Gross Profit Income from

Operations Gross Profit Income from

Operations Freight Segment Reported Results $ 673 $ 390 $ 609 $ 325 $ 1,967 $ 1,149 $ 1,625 $ 820 Freight Segment Reported Margin 35.0% 20.2% 32.4% 17.3% 34.7% 20.2% 31.7% 16.0% Restructuring and Portfolio Optimization costs 2 10 2 3 10 18 8 11 Non-cash Amortization expense - 67 - 69 - 201 - 206 Freight Segment Adjusted Results $ 675 $ 467 $ 611 $ 397 $ 1,977 $ 1,368 $ 1,633 $ 1,037 Freight Segment Adjusted Margin 35.1% 24.1% 32.5% 21.2% 34.8% 24.1% 31.8% 20.2% Transit Segment Reported Results $ 207 $ 79 $ 183 $ 70 $ 602 $ 235 $ 555 $ 208 Transit Segment Reported Margin 28.2% 10.8% 27.2% 10.3% 28.2% 11.0% 27.5% 10.3% Restructuring costs 5 8 11 10 9 20 17 21 Non-cash Amortization expense - 6 - 5 - 15 - 16 Transit Segment Adjusted Results $ 212 $ 93 $ 194 $ 85 $ 611 $ 270 $ 572 $ 245 Transit Segment Adjusted Margin 28.8% 12.8% 28.9% 12.5% 28.7% 12.7% 28.3% 12.1%

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN NET SALES - BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, In millions Freight Transit Consolidated 2023 Net Sales $ 1,881 $ 669 $ 2,550 Acquisitions 2 - 2 Foreign Exchange (11 ) 8 (3 ) Organic 58 56 114 2024 Net Sales $ 1,930 $ 733 $ 2,663 Change ($) 49 64 113 Change (%) 2.6% 9.6% 4.4% Nine Months Ended September 30, Freight Transit Consolidated 2023 Net Sales $ 5,134 $ 2,017 $ 7,151 Acquisitions 72 - 72 Foreign Exchange (18 ) 2 (16 ) Organic 486 111 597 2024 Net Sales $ 5,674 $ 2,130 $ 7,804 Change ($) 540 113 653 Change (%) 10.5% 5.6% 9.1%

Set forth below is the calculation of the non-GAAP performance measures included in this press release. We believe that these measures provide useful supplemental information to assess our operating performance and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Wabtec's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q3 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation &

Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $542 $286 $134 129% Wabtec Corporation 2024 Q3 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation &

Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $1,111 $854 $375 90% Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q3 Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation &

Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $425 $242 $125 116% Wabtec Corporation 2023 Q3 YTD Cash Conversion Calculation (in millions) Reported Cash ÷ (Net Income + Depreciation &

Amortization) = Cash Conversion from Operations Consolidated Results $515 $608 $371 53%

