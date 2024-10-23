Diné Development Corporation : DDC Builds on Footprint With New Office in San Antonio's Fast-Growing Innovation Hub

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, has launched its newest operation on the Tech Port campus - South Texas' vast innovation hub operated by Port San Antonio.

DDC San Antonio Office Opening

DDC positions its new location at the Capital Factory, one of the state's leading technology accelerators within the Boeing Center at Tech Port. This strategic expansion underscores the family of companies' commitment to legacy-inspired innovation and reinforces its growing presence in the defense community. As it ramps up operations, the organization expects to employ up to 75 local team members co-located with clients in the region.

"San Antonio is a dynamic community that promotes cutting-edge technology and innovation," stated Dan Riggs, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of DDC. "Establishing this office aligns with our objectives to expand our presence in the rapidly growing defense community. This investment not only fuels regional growth and client impact, but also allows us to contribute to the local economy and innovation ecosystem."

"We're proud to welcome another industry leader to our flourishing community of talented innovators," said Jim Perschbach, President and CEO of Port San Antonio. "On our Tech Port campus, and with the support of many partners across the community, the DDC team will be able to tap into a unique ecosystem focused on developing important connections between talent, education, and industry. We look forward to supporting the team as it establishes its newest operation and builds momentum well into the future."

The new office aims to expand DDC's footprint within the Department of Defense, positioning the organization for planned contract growth with core clients in the San Antonio region. For 20 years, the family of companies has delivered global enterprise IT and cybersecurity solutions for the U.S. Air Force, along with health IT data and engineering solutions in support of the Defense Health Agency and other DOD healthcare agencies.

"We are thrilled to establish this office in a premier defense technology hub," commented Jeff Abney, DDC Vice President of Growth and Strategy, DOD. "We look forward to building on our strong partnerships with defense clients, including the Air Force and DHA, to advance their vital missions in support of the U.S. military."

"We are pleased to welcome the DDC family of companies' expansion in San Antonio, a testament to the region's thriving technology, defense, and innovation environment," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and CEO of Greater SATX. "DDC will be able to achieve significant growth milestones operating within the dynamic Tech Port campus, contributing to the overall economic strength and vibrancy of our community while creating new advanced technology jobs in AI, engineering, cybersecurity, and more for San Antonians."?

DDC's expansion in the region reflects its commitment to capabilities-fueled growth in leading technology areas, including digital transformation, cybersecurity, generative artificial intelligence, data enablement, cloud adoption, and advanced engineering. The new operation will position DDC at the forefront of innovation to meet the evolving needs of its clients while advancing the sustainable prosperity of the Navajo Nation.

