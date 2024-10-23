Leaders in Unified Communications to Explore Market Trends, AI-Powered Solutions and Strategic Insights Driving the Future of Business Transformation

Wildix, a global leader in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), today announced January 15, 2025, as the date for its highly anticipated annual UC&C Summit. This virtual event will bring together MSPs, technology partners and industry experts to explore the latest innovations, impactful partner programs and Wildix's strategic direction for the upcoming year.

Since its launch in 2018, the Wildix UC&C Summit has served as a pivotal event in the industry, offering a front-row seat to the trends shaping business communications. The 2025 edition will build on this legacy by spotlighting AI-driven innovations and showcasing how Wildix's evolving platform helps businesses increase customer engagement, close more deals and maintain a competitive edge in today's fast-paced market.

Attendees will gain exclusive previews of the next evolution of Wildix's core platform, designed to unlock new growth opportunities for both partners and their customers. The upcoming summit will dive deep into Wildix's expanding portfolio, following the successful launch of x-bees, an AI-driven solution designed to benefit sales-focused teams while enhancing communication across all departments, and x-hoppers, the vertical solution for frontline workers introduced in 2024.

In addition to platform advancements, the summit will introduce attendees to its new sales partner program, a comprehensive initiative designed to optimize sales strategies, drive measurable results and provide a clear roadmap for sustainable business success.

"Our partners are at the heart of everything we do," said Emiliano Tomasoni, CMO, Wildix. "Every advancement we make is designed to solve their real-world challenges and help them achieve more. We've listened closely to their feedback and refined our services and at the upcoming summit, we're excited to unveil how these new tech iterations and partner programs will help them not only stay competitive but truly lead in their markets."

Keynote speakers will include Steve Osler, CEO, and Dimitri Osler, CTO, who will present Wildix's vision for the future and share insights into upcoming innovations. Alberto Benigno, CSO, Emiliano Tomasoni, CMO, will lead discussions on market trends and new strategies for partners.

The summit will also feature Jason Uslan, Wildix's newly appointed VP of Global Sales and former executive at RingCentral, who will unveil his strategic vision for driving sales enablement and empowering partners to fast-track business growth. Additionally, attendees will hear from Riccardo Venturi, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Senior Solutions Architect, who will discuss the partnership between Wildix and AWS and the pivotal role cloud-based solutions play in shaping the future of unified communications.

As Steve Osler emphasized at last year's summit, "Our purpose is clear: to be the 100 percent channel-only vendor you can trust. We invest in our partners by delivering tailored training and unparalleled support at every stage before, during, and after sales." The 2025 UC&C Summit will reinforce that very commitment, providing partners with the continued tools, expertise and support to meet their business objectives.

To register for the Summit on Jan. 15, 2025, visit www.uc-summit.com.

About Wildix

Wildix is a premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, committed to empowering organizations to elevate collaboration and enhance operational efficiency. The platform seamlessly integrates telephony, video meetings, and team chat functionalities, all enhanced by cutting-edge AI capabilities. With its robust integrated PBX system, Wildix guarantees reliable, enterprise-grade communication tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses. Dedicated to delivering exceptional customer support, Wildix guides organizations through the complexities of modern communication, enabling them to stay connected and competitive in an ever-evolving landscape. Its vertical solution, x-hoppers, is designed specifically for frontline workers, equipping teams to provide superior customer experiences and drive success across various industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023334957/en/

Contacts:

Deliah Mathieu

Communications Specialist

Wildix

deliah.mathieu@wildix.com