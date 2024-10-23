Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EquiLend Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EquiLend, the global leader in technology, data, and analytics solutions for the securities finance industry, today announced the appointment of Rich Grossi as its new Chief Executive Officer. Grossi brings a wealth of experience in fintech, operational excellence, and strategic leadership, positioning EquiLend to accelerate its growth and innovation within the securities finance market.

EquiLend logo

"I'm honored to join EquiLend at such a pivotal time for both the company and the securities finance industry," Grossi stated. "EquiLend's unique technology platform and differentiated suite of solutions enable a level of transparency, automation, and efficiency that is unmatched in the market. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on this foundation and help clients gain even more value from our solutions."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich as EquiLend's new CEO," said Ryan Harper, General Partner at WCAS, EquiLend's largest shareholder. "Rich's deep expertise in trading, treasury, and risk management software, along with his successful track record of leading and growing companies in the fintech space, make him the ideal leader to take EquiLend into its next phase of growth."

Most recently, Grossi served as the Chief Executive Officer of ION Corporates, a suite of trading, risk management, and workflow automation solutions. During his tenure, he led ION to become the leader in treasury and commodity management, consolidating several acquisitions, innovating the product suite, and delivering growth for the business across their expansive customer base of corporations, banks, and financial institutions.

Prior to leading ION Corporates, Grossi held various leadership positions at OpenLink, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and Executive Vice President of Global Operations. His seamless transition across these leadership roles throughout his career highlights his unique blend of product, operational, and financial experience, along with his customer-centric philosophy-all of which will be key assets as EquiLend continues to expand its market presence.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Rich join the EquiLend team," said Paul Nigrelli, Chief Financial Officer at EquiLend. "His deep product expertise and customer-focused mindset will be transformative for EquiLend as we drive further automation of the securities finance industry. Rich's experience and leadership will enable us to build on our more than 20-year legacy of delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine market efficiency and connectivity."

With the backing of WCAS and its strategic shareholders-including Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, National Bank of Canada, State Street, and UBS-EquiLend is positioned to accelerate its growth and enhance its suite of technology solutions. Grossi's appointment signals EquiLend's commitment to scaling its business and delivering even greater value to its clients.

For more information about EquiLend and its comprehensive suite of financial technology solutions, please visit www.equilend.com.

About EquiLend
EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards. The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Americas and EMEA Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2024. For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

Press Contacts
For EquiLend: equilend@fullyvested.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060364/EquiLend_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equilend-announces-appointment-of-new-chief-executive-officer-302284059.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.