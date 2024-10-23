Customers using Agent Creator to design, deploy, and manage AI agents that automate tasks, make real-time decisions, and integrate effortlessly into existing workflows

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced SnapLogic Agent Creator, a powerful new system empowering enterprises to build LLM-powered agents, assistants and applications that augment human capabilities and integrate AI into any integration workflow or data pipeline. By combining dynamic iteration with real-time generative decision-making, SnapLogic Agent Creator builds a symbiotic relationship between the people on the front lines of the business, your IT team and executives, via powerful AI at anyone's fingertips. The opportunity to integrate Generative AI in business continues to grow, and customers are using the full Snaplogic platform to unlock the power of AI in a cost-effective manner.

AI-powered agents are rapidly proliferating in the enterprise as forward-thinking organizations look to take advantage of streamlined processes, lower operational costs and provide a valuable tool for employees to be more productive. However, enterprises are facing challenges in developing intelligent and effective enterprise-grade agents because often these agents lack integration with all the right data and ability to prepare it for use. In essence, it's the complexity to securely access the appropriate data, applications, and APIs, leveraging the full power of the Snaplogic Integration Platform, that is essential to get the most out of the agents being developed.

Snaplogic's Agent Creator is already making a significant impact across industries. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), a Michigan-based community bank, has reduced help desk tickets and voice call backlogs with agent-powered voice and online assistants built with SnapLogic. The bank now has multiple agents in production and in the pipeline.

"With SnapLogic's ability to automate processes and modernize the way we exchange data with systems, we have been able to transform the IT department to become a more strategic partner within the company. SnapLogic's foundation enabled us to focus on ambitious GenAI solutions that enhance customer value and job fulfillment." Chris Michaels, SVP CIO at Independent Bank.

"SnapLogic agents don't just execute tasks, they can use enterprise data to make real-time decisions across the digital ecosystem," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "Integration is the connective tissue linking data and applications with AI, and by extending our generative integration capabilities to sophisticated automations that use generative decision making, we are empowering enterprises to create powerful, autonomous AI agents that take meaningful action, all grounded in secure, governed data. We are proud to usher companies into the Agentic Enterprise, a future where humans, AI agents, and applications seamlessly collaborate and transform the way businesses operate across the globe."

SnapLogic Agent Creator represents a profound leap in any enterprise's integration, automation and orchestration strategy. It's not merely about automating tasks; it's about cultivating a responsive, agile, and efficient digital workforce tailored to the unique demands of the business. These agents continuously process vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, can autonomously execute complex tasks, and deliver real-time insights to their human co-workers.

Agent Creator brings the best GenAI capabilities to countless employees across the enterprise. Customers are already using SnapLogic to accelerate finance operations by automating contract reconciliation. Go-to-market teams are benefiting from building real time competitive research services, or automatically identifying meeting action follow ups and updating opportunity information to accelerate sales. Customers in the banking industry are leveraging SnapLogic to significantly enhance fraud detection processes where Agent Creator is used to autonomously analyze potential fraud cases, gathering essential data points such as the last login location, recent account activities, and transaction patterns. The output is comprehensive summaries which help the human analysts to make faster, more informed decisions, drastically improving response times and fraud prevention capabilities.

SnapLogic Agent Creator empowers organizations to deploy smarter, more adaptable AI agents while maintaining the control and flexibility enterprises require. Capabilities include:

Dynamic task iteration: AI agents can continuously improve by dynamically iterating through tasks, making them more efficient at handling multi-step processes.

AI agents can continuously improve by dynamically iterating through tasks, making them more efficient at handling multi-step processes. Intelligent reasoning: Access large language models (LLMs) for complex reasoning, language understanding, and decision-making to perform tasks that require human-like understanding and insight.

Access large language models (LLMs) for complex reasoning, language understanding, and decision-making to perform tasks that require human-like understanding and insight. Ability to act: Real-time access to external APIs and tools ensures agents make data-driven, well-informed decisions.

Real-time access to external APIs and tools ensures agents make data-driven, well-informed decisions. Smarter knowledge management: Agents can recall and apply contextual information over time, enhancing decision-making and task performance.

Agents can recall and apply contextual information over time, enhancing decision-making and task performance. Flexible autonomy and control: Users retain control over agent autonomy, ensuring AI stays within defined parameters to achieve desired results efficiently.

