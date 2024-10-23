The BYOC offering enables customers to create ultra-high performance and scalable real-time data streaming solutions that integrate with their existing cloud infrastructure.

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink® and a leader in real-time data streaming, today introduced its plans for its 'Bring Your Own Cloud' (BYOC) deployment option for the Ververica Streaming Data Platform.

Ververica announced its plans for the BYOC deployment option today at Flink Forward, the company's annual event for Apache Flink and the data streaming community. Held in Berlin this year, BYOC was unveiled live on stage during the conference's opening session.

The BYOC deployment option will provide a managed Apache Flink experience that uses customers' existing cloud infrastructure to leverage the full flexibility and scalability of Ververica's Streaming Data Platform. Once launched, BYOC deployment will initially be available to customers operating on AWS infrastructure, with plans to soon after expand to other major cloud providers, such as Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

Powered by the company's VERA engine, the BYOC deployment of the Streaming Data Platform enables customers to develop both batch and real-time streaming applications while leveraging the security posture of their existing cloud environments. Engineered and developed entirely in-house by Ververica, BYOC was built to align with Zero Trust principles, ensuring customers maintain data governance ownership and retain data sovereignty as data is securely hosted in cloud environments controlled by them.

Vladimir Jandreski, Chief Product Officer, Ververica, says: "As organizations increasingly seek both flexibility and security in their cloud infrastructures, we are proud to introduce a solution that strikes the perfect balance. Our new offering enables users to leverage their existing investments while benefiting from a seamlessly integrated, zero-trust approach. We believe this is a game changer for businesses aiming to stay agile without compromising on control and security."

BYOC also enables seamless integration with an organization's existing tech stack. This is particularly useful for plugging into existing DevOps tools and processes, CI/CD pipelines, and other critical tools, whilst ensuring faster application development lifecycles with less downtime. The platform's scalability also means businesses can optimize their real-time and batch workloads, maintaining cost efficiency without compromising their cloud strategy.

"At Ververica, we're committed to empowering our customers' streaming data, ensuring they realize measurable out-of-the-box business value, compared to open source Apache Flink," says Alexander Walden, CEO, Ververica. "With speeds up to twice as fast as open source Flink, our new BYOC deployment offering is just one of the many steps we're taking to ensure that our customers' stream processing solutions are as flexible, powerful, and secure as possible."

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, empowers businesses with high-performance data streaming and processing solutions. Streamlining operations, developer efficiency, and enabling customers to solve real-time use cases reliably and securely. Ververica's advanced Streaming Data Platform, powered by its cloud-native VERA engine, revolutionizes Apache Flink®, making it easy for organizations to harness data insights at scale. With Ververica, customers can meet any business SLA, leveraging advanced data streaming and processing capabilities in real-time or on the lakehouse. Ververica enables businesses to connect, process, govern, and analyze data, across infinite use cases, with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise environments. Discover more at ververica.com

