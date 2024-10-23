AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says an increase in average weekly electricity prices across most major European electricity markets last week was due to a decrease in solar and wind production and an increase in electricity demand. Most major European electricity markets experienced an increase in average electricity prices last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Compared to the week prior, AleaSoft found weekly average prices increased in the Belgian, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The exceptions were the British and Nordic markets, where ...

