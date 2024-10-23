Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - Greg Tsagogeorgas, Executive Vice President, Co-Head, PIMCO Canada ("PIMCO" or the "Company") (TSX: CORE), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their new ETF: PIMCO Canadian Core Bond Fund (TSX: CORE). The PIMCO Canadian Core Bond Fund (the "Fund") is a strategy that seeks total return, consistent with preservation of capital and prudent investment management, by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of Canadian dollar fixed income of varying maturities.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=STVPCel16Vg

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. They invest in their clients' capital in income and credit opportunities that span the liquidity spectrum, leveraging decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Their extensive resources, global presence and time-tested investment process are designed to help give their clients an edge as they pursue their long-term goals.

