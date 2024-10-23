Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024
WKN: A40D1D | ISIN: NO0013257410 | Ticker-Symbol: 8W20
Frankfurt
23.10.24
15:29 Uhr
0,807 Euro
+0,009
+1,13 %
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Argeo ASA on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Argeo ASA shares to trading on First North
NOK, with effect from October 24, 2024. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      ARGEOo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0013257410      
Order book ID:    364679         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.
