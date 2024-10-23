Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Argeo ASA on First North NOK

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Argeo ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from October 24, 2024. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: ARGEOo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013257410 Order book ID: 364679 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.