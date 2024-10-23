Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Result of Annual General Meeting

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, held on 23 October 2024, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions were duly passed.

A copy of the Company's Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024, which contains the full text of the resolutions in the Notice of Annual General Meeting is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.midwynd.com .

Valid proxy votes received were as follows:

Resolution Total votes for/discretion % Total votes against % Total votes (exc. votes withheld) Total votes withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1 To receive and adopt the Annual Financial Report of the Company for the financial year ended 30 June 2024 together with the Report of the Directors. 9,108,177 100.00 0 0.00 9,108,177 4,088 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2024. 8,984,025 98.98 92,544 1.02 9,076,569 35,696 3 To approve a final dividend of 4.15 pence per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2024. 9,108,827 100.00 0 0.00 9,108,827 3,438 4 To re-elect Hamish Baillie as a Director of the Company. 9,077,354 99.76 22,011 0.24 9,099,365 12,900 5 To re-elect Diana Dyer Bartlett as a Director of the Company. 9,073,237 99.72 25,687 0.28 9,098,924 13,341 6 To re-elect David Kidd as a Director of the Company. 9,065,846 99.72 25,461 0.28 9,091,307 20,958 7 To re-elect Alan Scott as a Director of the Company. 8,173,183 89.90 918,124 10.10 9,091,307 20,958 8 To re-appoint Johnston Carmichael LLP as Auditor of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of the next meeting at which the financial statements are laid before the Company. 9,097,477 99.89 9,947 0.11 9,107,424 4,841 9 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 9,102,352 99.95 4,937 0.05 9,107,289 4,976 10 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, up to an aggregate nominal value of £801,611. 9,023,910 99.22 70,499 0.78 9,094,409 17,856 Special Resolutions 11 To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of up to 14.99 per cent of the issued share capital, in accordance with the conditions set out in the resolution. 8,260,254 90.74 843,408 9.26 9,103,662 8,603 12 To authorise the Directors to dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights when allotting equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £361,086. 8,968,680 98.64 123,223 1.36 9,091,903 20,362 13 To authorise that a general meeting of the Company other than an annual general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days notice provided that this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. 8,997,702 98.86 103,466 1.14 9,101,168 11,097

As at the record date of 22 October 2024, the Company's issued ordinary share capital comprised of 66,381,114 ordinary shares of which 19,264,258 ordinary shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company was 47,116,856.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

All enquiries to:

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary

0131 378 0500

23 October 2024