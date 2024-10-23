Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
22.10.24
15:11 Uhr
7,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,65 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,60019:33
7,4507,55019:16
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 18:00 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

23 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 627.770p. The highest price paid per share was 631.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 624.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,091,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,630,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

1080

624.600

16:12:52

594

625.400

16:10:25

500

625.200

16:08:20

47

625.200

16:08:20

173

625.200

16:08:20

355

625.200

16:04:37

233

625.200

16:04:37

500

625.200

16:04:37

223

625.000

16:04:37

701

625.000

16:04:37

517

625.200

16:00:36

614

625.200

16:00:36

524

625.600

16:00:12

184

625.600

16:00:12

113

625.600

16:00:12

128

625.400

15:58:28

175

625.400

15:58:28

4

626.000

15:52:25

69

626.000

15:52:25

928

626.000

15:52:25

242

627.000

15:48:59

592

627.000

15:48:59

121

627.000

15:48:59

244

626.800

15:47:25

122

626.800

15:47:25

627

626.800

15:43:48

410

626.800

15:43:48

1012

627.200

15:38:54

211

627.400

15:37:52

614

627.400

15:37:52

326

627.200

15:36:24

240

627.200

15:36:24

484

627.200

15:29:30

353

627.200

15:29:30

218

627.200

15:29:30

965

626.600

15:24:15

61

626.600

15:24:15

690

627.400

15:23:19

326

627.400

15:23:19

251

627.400

15:23:19

648

627.600

15:18:33

65

627.600

15:18:33

402

627.600

15:18:33

765

627.400

15:13:22

209

627.400

15:13:22

1117

627.400

15:10:40

1090

627.400

15:05:30

463

627.600

15:04:11

675

627.600

15:04:11

728

627.600

15:03:00

353

627.600

14:54:15

584

627.600

14:54:15

438

627.800

14:49:48

610

627.800

14:49:48

1034

628.000

14:49:00

480

628.000

14:44:36

650

628.000

14:44:36

822

628.200

14:44:24

524

628.000

14:37:17

162

628.000

14:37:17

205

628.000

14:37:17

162

628.000

14:37:17

81

628.000

14:37:17

1240

627.800

14:37:17

1095

628.000

14:32:30

524

628.000

14:32:06

1004

628.000

14:31:21

420

627.800

14:27:26

668

627.800

14:27:26

1023

627.800

14:20:04

1107

628.000

14:04:39

140

627.800

14:00:45

140

627.800

14:00:45

820

627.800

14:00:45

964

627.600

13:51:01

1074

627.400

13:44:24

36

627.800

13:32:44

1095

627.800

13:32:44

383

628.000

13:30:10

651

628.000

13:30:10

140

628.000

13:20:11

286

628.000

13:20:11

110

628.000

13:20:11

550

628.000

13:20:11

485

628.400

13:05:11

511

628.400

13:05:11

510

628.600

13:00:04

487

628.600

13:00:04

1319

628.800

12:54:43

212

628.400

12:30:09

271

628.400

12:30:09

524

628.400

12:30:09

29

628.400

12:23:43

29

628.400

12:23:43

1053

628.400

12:23:43

135

628.600

12:23:29

604

627.800

12:12:26

341

627.800

12:12:26

517

627.800

11:44:22

628

627.800

11:44:22

230

628.000

11:32:08

914

628.000

11:32:08

470

628.200

11:26:50

570

628.200

11:26:50

356

628.400

11:10:05

670

628.400

11:10:05

1023

629.200

10:57:57

465

629.000

10:52:36

465

629.000

10:52:36

122

629.000

10:52:36

465

628.400

10:44:19

185

628.200

10:40:03

182

628.200

10:40:03

182

628.200

10:40:03

203

628.000

10:36:15

284

628.000

10:15:14

379

628.000

10:15:14

456

628.000

10:15:14

736

627.800

10:07:03

205

627.800

10:07:03

998

627.600

10:05:35

609

627.800

09:55:01

402

627.800

09:55:01

1008

627.200

09:53:01

1059

627.600

09:43:09

1188

627.600

09:43:09

1060

628.000

09:37:45

965

629.400

09:20:21

982

630.000

09:07:22

1108

630.600

08:41:35

957

631.400

08:23:47

853

631.200

08:10:10

117

631.200

08:10:10

969

630.200

08:09:17


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.