Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
23 October 2024
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 70,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 627.770p. The highest price paid per share was 631.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 624.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0089% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 520,091,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 787,630,844. Rightmove holds 11,331,447 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
1080
624.600
16:12:52
594
625.400
16:10:25
500
625.200
16:08:20
47
625.200
16:08:20
173
625.200
16:08:20
355
625.200
16:04:37
233
625.200
16:04:37
500
625.200
16:04:37
223
625.000
16:04:37
701
625.000
16:04:37
517
625.200
16:00:36
614
625.200
16:00:36
524
625.600
16:00:12
184
625.600
16:00:12
113
625.600
16:00:12
128
625.400
15:58:28
175
625.400
15:58:28
4
626.000
15:52:25
69
626.000
15:52:25
928
626.000
15:52:25
242
627.000
15:48:59
592
627.000
15:48:59
121
627.000
15:48:59
244
626.800
15:47:25
122
626.800
15:47:25
627
626.800
15:43:48
410
626.800
15:43:48
1012
627.200
15:38:54
211
627.400
15:37:52
614
627.400
15:37:52
326
627.200
15:36:24
240
627.200
15:36:24
484
627.200
15:29:30
353
627.200
15:29:30
218
627.200
15:29:30
965
626.600
15:24:15
61
626.600
15:24:15
690
627.400
15:23:19
326
627.400
15:23:19
251
627.400
15:23:19
648
627.600
15:18:33
65
627.600
15:18:33
402
627.600
15:18:33
765
627.400
15:13:22
209
627.400
15:13:22
1117
627.400
15:10:40
1090
627.400
15:05:30
463
627.600
15:04:11
675
627.600
15:04:11
728
627.600
15:03:00
353
627.600
14:54:15
584
627.600
14:54:15
438
627.800
14:49:48
610
627.800
14:49:48
1034
628.000
14:49:00
480
628.000
14:44:36
650
628.000
14:44:36
822
628.200
14:44:24
524
628.000
14:37:17
162
628.000
14:37:17
205
628.000
14:37:17
162
628.000
14:37:17
81
628.000
14:37:17
1240
627.800
14:37:17
1095
628.000
14:32:30
524
628.000
14:32:06
1004
628.000
14:31:21
420
627.800
14:27:26
668
627.800
14:27:26
1023
627.800
14:20:04
1107
628.000
14:04:39
140
627.800
14:00:45
140
627.800
14:00:45
820
627.800
14:00:45
964
627.600
13:51:01
1074
627.400
13:44:24
36
627.800
13:32:44
1095
627.800
13:32:44
383
628.000
13:30:10
651
628.000
13:30:10
140
628.000
13:20:11
286
628.000
13:20:11
110
628.000
13:20:11
550
628.000
13:20:11
485
628.400
13:05:11
511
628.400
13:05:11
510
628.600
13:00:04
487
628.600
13:00:04
1319
628.800
12:54:43
212
628.400
12:30:09
271
628.400
12:30:09
524
628.400
12:30:09
29
628.400
12:23:43
29
628.400
12:23:43
1053
628.400
12:23:43
135
628.600
12:23:29
604
627.800
12:12:26
341
627.800
12:12:26
517
627.800
11:44:22
628
627.800
11:44:22
230
628.000
11:32:08
914
628.000
11:32:08
470
628.200
11:26:50
570
628.200
11:26:50
356
628.400
11:10:05
670
628.400
11:10:05
1023
629.200
10:57:57
465
629.000
10:52:36
465
629.000
10:52:36
122
629.000
10:52:36
465
628.400
10:44:19
185
628.200
10:40:03
182
628.200
10:40:03
182
628.200
10:40:03
203
628.000
10:36:15
284
628.000
10:15:14
379
628.000
10:15:14
456
628.000
10:15:14
736
627.800
10:07:03
205
627.800
10:07:03
998
627.600
10:05:35
609
627.800
09:55:01
402
627.800
09:55:01
1008
627.200
09:53:01
1059
627.600
09:43:09
1188
627.600
09:43:09
1060
628.000
09:37:45
965
629.400
09:20:21
982
630.000
09:07:22
1108
630.600
08:41:35
957
631.400
08:23:47
853
631.200
08:10:10
117
631.200
08:10:10
969
630.200
08:09:17