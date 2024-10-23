Anzeige
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/22/2024 Close: $39.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,243,000 or $1.09 per common share compared to $978,000 or $0.87 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $3,782,000 compared to $3,645,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,280,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $928,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,695,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 9.89% compared to 8.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The three months ended September 30, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.86% compared to 0.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at September 30, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $4,101,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 8.88% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2024 were $577,077,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders' equity was $51,258,000 at September 30, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 5,000 shares at an average price of $37.00. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30June 30
2024 2024
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions$8,477,488 $5,202,224
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,156,245 11,717,782
Cash and cash equivalents 18,633,733 16,920,006
Securities available for sale 108,192,857 106,179,450
Loans held for sale 363,350 559,830
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,510,149
at September 30, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 418,463,571 411,841,368
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700
Accrued interest receivable 2,907,918 3,016,660
Premises and equipment, net 7,525,378 7,614,589
Mortgage servicing rights 1,086,587 1,086,587
Cash surrender value of life insurance 12,833,570 12,725,890
Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed Assets - 1,250
Other assets 4,566,693 4,913,693
Total assets$ 577,077,255 $ 567,362,921
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing$52,613,542 $47,530,618
Interest-bearing 468,595,054 466,891,628
Total deposits 521,208,596 514,422,246
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,610,951 4,425,736
Total liabilities 525,819,547 518,847,982
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,134,993 at September 30, 2024 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital 10,075,911 10,266,257
Retained earnings 62,595,607 61,694,919
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,823,802) (10,795,929)
Treasury stock, at cost: 701,335 at September 30, 2024 and
710,085 at June 30, 2024 (12,608,371) (12,668,671)
Total shareholders' equity 51,257,708 48,514,939
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 577,077,255 $ 567,362,921
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended September 30
2024 2023
UnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$5,731,067 $5,031,751
Taxable securities 537,550 489,120
Tax exempt securities 405,837 423,619
Other 194,422 57,374
Total interest and dividend income 6,868,876 6,001,864
Interest expense:
Deposits 3,087,331 2,331,850
Borrowings - 25,329
Total interest expense 3,087,331 2,357,179
Net interest income 3,781,545 3,644,685
Credit loss expense - -
Net interest income after credit loss expense 3,781,545 3,644,685
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of loans 98,012 21,114
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (684) (37,006)
Commission income 484,080 335,449
Service charges and fees 256,532 245,534
Earnings on life insurance 107,679 80,869
Other 334,874 282,309
Total noninterest income 1,280,493 928,269
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits 2,041,613 1,914,196
Occupancy and equipment 322,074 317,241
Professional 142,751 121,654
Marketing 90,441 81,576
Deposit insurance premium 87,261 67,000
Regulatory assessment 7,713 10,345
Correspondent bank charges 22,499 23,941
Data processing 468,590 450,967
Printing, postage and supplies 72,208 67,700
Expense on life insurance 34,542 22,796
Contribution expense 9,501 9,709
Expense on REO - 5,822
Other 396,231 394,473
Total noninterest expense 3,695,424 3,487,420
Income before income taxes 1,366,614 1,085,534
Income tax expense 123,928 107,874
Net income $ 1,242,686 $ 977,660
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended September 30
2024 2023
UnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings$1.09 $0.87
Diluted earnings$1.09 $0.87
Dividends paid$0.30 $0.29
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,139,782 1,126,628
Shares outstanding end of period 1,134,993 1,126,607
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin ** 2.70% 2.75%
Return on average assets *** 0.86% 0.72%
Return on average common equity *** 9.89% 8.87%
September 30June 30
2024 2024
Nonperforming assets *$4,100,677 $4,044,082
Repossessed assets$0 $1,250
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
***Annualized

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185


