Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
PR Newswire
23.10.2024 18:18 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 23 October 2024 it repurchased 10,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 297.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,017,122.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,017,122 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,969,464.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

23 October 2024


