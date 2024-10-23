Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
23.10.24
16:03 Uhr
1,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6802,32019:12
Dow Jones News
23.10.2024 18:40 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Oct-2024 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      109,815 
Highest price paid per share:         147.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          140.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 143.5917p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 333,406,899 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (333,406,899) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      143.5917p                    109,815

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
5582              140.50          09:20:24         00306434331TRLO1     XLON 
1780              140.50          09:20:24         00306434332TRLO1     XLON 
15931             141.00          11:10:31         00306552106TRLO1     XLON 
1655              141.00          11:30:51         00306552855TRLO1     XLON 
1851              141.00          11:30:51         00306552856TRLO1     XLON 
819              141.00          11:30:51         00306552857TRLO1     XLON 
865              141.00          11:30:51         00306552858TRLO1     XLON 
1176              140.50          11:30:54         00306552859TRLO1     XLON 
91               140.50          11:30:54         00306552860TRLO1     XLON 
91               140.50          11:30:54         00306552861TRLO1     XLON 
723              142.50          12:53:16         00306556033TRLO1     XLON 
3720              142.00          13:31:38         00306556973TRLO1     XLON 
13322             142.00          13:31:38         00306556974TRLO1     XLON 
2658              143.00          13:41:41         00306557362TRLO1     XLON 
886              143.00          13:41:41         00306557363TRLO1     XLON 
278              144.00          14:17:00         00306558347TRLO1     XLON 
3529              144.50          14:21:43         00306558506TRLO1     XLON 
1913              145.00          14:33:40         00306559115TRLO1     XLON 
924              145.00          14:33:57         00306559123TRLO1     XLON 
918              145.00          14:34:10         00306559128TRLO1     XLON 
875              145.00          14:34:23         00306559137TRLO1     XLON 
866              145.00          14:34:36         00306559140TRLO1     XLON 
881              145.00          14:34:56         00306559152TRLO1     XLON 
878              145.00          14:35:30         00306559164TRLO1     XLON 
893              145.00          14:35:54         00306559180TRLO1     XLON 
874              145.00          14:36:22         00306559197TRLO1     XLON 
869              145.00          14:37:19         00306559290TRLO1     XLON 
867              145.00          14:38:58         00306559360TRLO1     XLON 
869              145.00          14:41:05         00306559513TRLO1     XLON 
876              145.00          14:41:19         00306559528TRLO1     XLON 
886              145.00          14:41:33         00306559559TRLO1     XLON 
875              145.00          14:41:47         00306559575TRLO1     XLON 
924              145.00          14:42:02         00306559580TRLO1     XLON 
872              145.00          14:42:23         00306559583TRLO1     XLON 
866              145.00          14:43:15         00306559613TRLO1     XLON 
872              145.00          14:49:27         00306559920TRLO1     XLON 
870              145.00          14:51:42         00306560031TRLO1     XLON 
879              145.00          14:51:59         00306560041TRLO1     XLON 
766              145.00          14:52:15         00306560061TRLO1     XLON 
102              145.00          14:52:15         00306560062TRLO1     XLON 
891              145.00          14:52:31         00306560073TRLO1     XLON 
871              145.00          14:53:02         00306560133TRLO1     XLON 
869              145.00          14:55:25         00306560289TRLO1     XLON 
879              145.00          14:57:08         00306560360TRLO1     XLON 
868              145.00          14:57:44         00306560379TRLO1     XLON 
887              145.00          14:59:50         00306560444TRLO1     XLON 
874              145.00          15:00:17         00306560466TRLO1     XLON 
870              145.00          15:00:48         00306560502TRLO1     XLON 
866              145.00          15:02:36         00306560553TRLO1     XLON 
887              145.00          15:03:21         00306560569TRLO1     XLON 
870              145.00          15:03:39         00306560573TRLO1     XLON 
911              145.00          15:03:57         00306560578TRLO1     XLON 
869              145.00          15:04:33         00306560597TRLO1     XLON 
1566              146.50          15:15:45         00306561174TRLO1     XLON 
3466              146.00          15:16:36         00306561197TRLO1     XLON 
873              146.50          15:16:36         00306561198TRLO1     XLON 
1137              146.00          15:16:56         00306561213TRLO1     XLON 
298              146.00          15:16:56         00306561214TRLO1     XLON 
298              146.00          15:16:56         00306561215TRLO1     XLON 
925              146.00          15:22:52         00306561576TRLO1     XLON 
925              146.00          15:22:52         00306561577TRLO1     XLON 
863              146.00          15:24:03         00306561636TRLO1     XLON 
888              146.50          15:35:00         00306562202TRLO1     XLON 
429              146.50          16:00:00         00306563496TRLO1     XLON 
466              146.50          16:00:00         00306563497TRLO1     XLON 
530              147.00          16:00:55         00306563539TRLO1     XLON 
410              147.00          16:00:55         00306563540TRLO1     XLON 
937              146.50          16:00:55         00306563541TRLO1     XLON 
804              147.00          16:02:51         00306563629TRLO1     XLON 
2007              147.00          16:02:51         00306563630TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2024 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.