Williams Racing Grand Prix Engineering: WILLIAMS AND GULF LOOK TO THE FUTURE WITH EXPANDED GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Reviva Coffee to fuel team at track and HQ as Official Coffee Partner from 2025

Award-winning partnership extended to bring fans even closer to the sport

Williams Racing is pleased to announce a multi-year extension and expansion of its award-winning partnership with Gulf Oil International Ltd.

The union between two icons of motorsport began in 2023 when Gulf, one of the world's leading manufacturers of oils and lubricants, joined Williams' mission to transform and win future world titles.

Driven by a shared passion to bring fans closer to the sport, the partnership has delivered memorable moments including the Gulf x Williams Fan Livery Vote campaign which saw 180,000 votes cast for the Bolder Than Bold livery which ran at three Grands Prix last year and picked up two prestigious awards. The livery returned in September as Alex Albon drove the FW45 in front of a passionate bumper crowd at the Anhebi Sambadrome in São Paulo.

An exciting new era for the partnership will begin in 2025, when Gulf's vibrant coffee brand Reviva will become the Official Coffee Partner to the team.

Crafted from 100% Arabica beans sourced from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms in Brazil, Colombia and Honduras, Reviva's balanced yet bold and vibrant taste will fuel the team and its guests at all races on the Formula 1 calendar and at Williams' HQ in Grove.

Bringing together two brands committed to high-quality performance, Reviva's logo will feature on the FW47 car to be driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz - one of the most formidable driver line ups on the grid.

Gulf will also continue to reach beyond the Formula 1 team by partnering with?Williams Esports?and the Williams Racing Driver Academy,?supporting the next generation of stars on their motorsport journey and fulfilling Gulf's vision of a bright and modern future for motorsport.

It is Williams Racing's second major global partnership extension announced this month as the team continues to strengthen in all areas, following the news that Kraken will remain as the team's Official Crypto and Web3 partner into 2025.

James Vowles, Team Principal: "We are thrilled to deepen and extend our partnership with Gulf Oil International, a brand with a motorsport heritage to match our own and one that is synonymous with excellence and innovation. Together we have put captivating fan engagement and developing the next generation at the heart of our partnership, and this extension is another vote of confidence in Williams' ongoing transformation. The introduction of Reviva as our Official Coffee Partner will mark the start of our next chapter together, bringing together two brands with bold ambition and strong momentum."

Mike Jones, CEO, Gulf Oil International UK Limited: "We are excited to announce this partnership of Reviva Coffee and Williams Racing. Reviva is expanding Gulf's footprint into the speciality coffee sector, and we look forward to seeing it on the world stage of Formula 1 through the Williams Racing partnership. We are also delighted to extend the partnership between Gulf and Williams Racing, building on what we have achieved in our first two seasons together, and our commitment to continue bringing engaging activations for the fans, including iconic Gulf liveries and F1 demos in our key markets."

The Gulf x Williams Fan Livery Vote campaign won Brand Partnership of the Year at the 2023 Autosport Awards, and won Brand of the Year at this year's The Race Media Awards.

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors' Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers' Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Gulf Oil International Limited (Gulf)

Gulf, a wholly owned entity of the Hinduja Group, is one of the largest privately-owned downstream companies, with a presence in over 60 countries worldwide. Operating since 1901, Gulf's history is one of innovation, with a pioneering spirit that still guides the brand today.

Gulf's core business is manufacturing and marketing an extensive range of performance lubricants and associated products across a diverse range of market segments.

Gulf also licenses national fuel retail networks around the globe and is currently present in over 18 countries with more than 1,250 stations. Gulf has a strong international presence in Europe, South America, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region, owning blending facilities and several licensed plants worldwide. It is the majority shareholder in Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, listed on the BSE. Gulf's business also includes Gulf Marine, which supplies lubricants to the global shipping industry across 1,100 ports worldwide.

For more information visit: www.gulfoilltd.com

About Reviva Coffee

Founded in the UK in 2023, Reviva Coffee is a dynamic brand offering premium, specialty coffee products to both individual and business customers. Our Signature Blend, made from 100% Arabica beans sourced from Rainforest Alliance-certified farms in South America, delivers rich flavours of caramel, dark chocolate, red fruits, and roasted almonds.

Our product range includes whole beans, ground coffee, and Nespresso®-compatible capsules.

Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, Reviva Coffee ensures that every cup supports coffee-producing communities.

www.reviva-coffee.com

