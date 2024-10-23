Airband, the United Kingdom's largest wireless internet service provider, and Tarana, creator of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband technology, today announced their partnership to bring reliable, high-speed internet to 265,000 homes and businesses not reachable with fiber.

Tarana's novel ngFWA platform, "G1", delivers fiber-class service at a fraction of the time or cost to deploy. Overcoming long-battled industry challenges, G1 maintains high performance despite physical obstructions and radio interference a previously unheard-of feat for wireless technology. Airband joins more than 250 operators in 24 countries that have adopted ngFWA to bring better broadband to their communities more efficiently.

With both fiber deployments and the largest wireless network in the UK, Airband's hybrid business model allows them to be more agile with their service offerings. Leveraging whichever technology is best suited for a specific market, they're able to connect end-users far more cost-effectively.

A dynamic approach to broadband delivery is particularly critical in the UK. In rural areas and hamlets, limited road access and lack of infrastructure makes fiber deployment impractical or, in many cases, impossible. With Tarana's technology, Airband is now offering unprecedented service speeds up to 400Mbps to those hard-to-reach areas that don't have alternative choices for high-quality broadband.

"With Tarana, we're putting connectivity first," said Kash Rahman, Managing Director at Airband. "ngFWA has made it simpler for us to grow our network and connect more homes and businesses. We look forward to bringing high-speed service to more communities that are waiting for a better broadband option."

Basil Alwan, Tarana CEO, added, "We are thrilled to see ngFWA technology taking off in the UK. Airband is dedicated to their customers, and we are honored to support them as they expand to into new territories to further narrow the country's digital divide."

About Airband

Airband is an independent internet broadband provider with network covering counties in the Midlands, Cheshire, Oxfordshire, south-west England and north Wales. Since its inception in 2011, Airband has brought super-fast connectivity access to over 440,000 premises in more than 200 communities across 7 counties. Beyond its commitment to providing reliable broadband to digitally excluded areas, Airband also pledges to support these areas across community initiatives. To find out more about the services Airband offers, please visit www.airband.co.uk.

About Tarana

Tarana's mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 250 service providers in 24 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.

