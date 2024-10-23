Europe's Most Energy-Efficient Neighborhood in Belgium: KEPLER Strikes Again

In December 2024, Belgian construction company KEPLER will begin constructing STELLAR H., Europe's most energy-efficient neighborhood, in the city of Houthalen.

GENK, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / Belgian construction company KEPLER is pushing the boundaries of sustainable building. In December 2024, they will begin constructing STELLAR H., Europe's most energy-efficient neighborhood, in the city of Houthalen. "Sixteen homes with an energy score of -15 (the Flemish EPC equivalent), solar panel-covered parking, and a shared battery park will reduce family energy bills to just €20 per month. This is unprecedented," says Dennis Vangeneugden, CEO of KEPLER.





Stellar H. in Houthalen

An aerial 3D Render of project STELLAR H. in Belgian Houthalen. It's KEPLER's ambition to build Europe's most energy-efficient neighborhood here, starting from December 2024.





KEPLER made waves just two years ago with the launch of their KEPLER home, which set the standard for energy-efficient housing. Built using timber frame construction, these homes are equipped with the latest energy solutions and smart controls to optimize consumption. Excess energy is stored in home batteries, making the homes the most energy neutral ones on the market.

With STELLAR H., KEPLER is now building an entire neighborhood of such homes in the Belgian municipality of Houthalen. "In addition to the energy solutions per home, we're providing a covered parking area with solar panels and a 1-megawatt shared battery park," says Dennis Vangeneugden. "This allows us to distribute the generated and stored energy to all residents. The combination of a home with an energy score of -15 and these shared energy solutions reduces monthly energy bills to less than €20 per family."

The homes come with a fully finished interior and exterior, including landscaped gardens. Appliances are exclusively from premium A-brands like Miele and Daikin. "Thanks to our vertically integrated construction process, where we handle everything in-house, we can offer these homes significantly below market price," adds Vangeneugden. "We build the homes entirely in-house and have them move-in ready within just 24 hours."

Groundbreaking and affordable

KEPLER's goal isn't just to push the limits of energy efficiency; they also want to make energy-efficient homes accessible to everyone. "Sustainable energy solutions often require a large upfront investment, which discourages many people or prevents them from fully benefiting."

"Thanks to our unique construction process, we can keep our prices low without compromising on quality and sustainability. In STELLAR H., a home will cost 285.000 euros. This includes a newly built home of 120 square meters with three bedrooms, on a plot of two acres, and an energy score of -15."

The sky is the limit for KEPLER

"Our goal now as a company is to build one house every working day by 2026 and achieve a consolidated revenue of 75 million euros. In 2024, we raised more than 2.5 million euros in capital through crowdlending, breaking the record of crowdlending platform Winwinner. STELLAR H. is the next step in our ambition to fundamentally change the construction market."

