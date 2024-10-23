Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2024) - The board of directors of Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Company) refers to its announcement dated 27 September 2024 concerning the commencement of legal proceedings and advises that it has today engaged Canadian lawyers who will be defending the proceedings on behalf of the Company.

