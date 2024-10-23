

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $154.90 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $115.66 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $537.40 million from $476.76 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



