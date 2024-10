/DISREGARD RELEASE: Osteotec/

PR Newswire

We are advised by Osteotec that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, Osteotec appointed as Novastep's exclusive distribution agent for the UK, Ireland and Nordic markets, issued 21-Oct-2024 over PR Newswire. An error was inserted by a third party other than Osteotec, and we have since had to take down Osteotec official press release.