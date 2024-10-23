

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $109 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.9% to $3.993 billion from $4.926 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $109 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.00 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.993 Bln vs. $4.926 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.00 Full year revenue guidance: $16,900 Mln



