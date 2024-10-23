

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globe Life Inc. (GL) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $302.99 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $257.08 million, or $2.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Globe Life Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $307.86 million or $3.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.455 billion from $1.384 billion last year.



Globe Life Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $302.99 Mln. vs. $257.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.44 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.455 Bln vs. $1.384 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News