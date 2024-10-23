

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $264.8 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $0.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.036 billion from $1.097 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $264.8 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.036 Bln vs. $1.097 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70-$1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $4.125-$4.2 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News