

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $219 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.314 billion from $1.255 billion last year.



Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.86 to $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $3.44 to $3.48



