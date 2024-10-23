

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $708 million, or $10.70 per share. This compares with $703 million, or $10.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $12.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $3.992 billion from $3.765 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $708 Mln. vs. $703 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $10.70 vs. $10.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.992 Bln vs. $3.765 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $15.10 - 15.30 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News