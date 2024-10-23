

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $326 million, or $5.65 per share. This compares with $245 million, or $4.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $347 million or $6.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $10.340 billion from $8.548 billion last year.



Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $326 Mln. vs. $245 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.65 vs. $4.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $10.340 Bln vs. $8.548 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Atleast $23.50



