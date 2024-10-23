SpeeDx Appoints Jeremy Stackawitz as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Global Expansion of Its Molecular Diagnostics Solutions

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / SpeeDx, a leading innovator in molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Stackawitz as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and diagnostics sectors, Stackawitz will focus on accelerating SpeeDx's commercialization, partnering and regulatory activities across key markets, including the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy as the new CEO of SpeeDx at a pivotal time for the company. We are also grateful to Colin Denver for his contributions and leadership during a period of significant milestones for the company," said Jonathan O. Clark, Chairman of the SpeeDx Board. "Jeremy's proven success in scaling businesses globally, along with his deep understanding of the diagnostics landscape, make him the ideal leader to guide our next phase of growth. With cutting-edge multiplexing technology, SpeeDx has the potential to transform testing, and we're excited to see Jeremy lead the charge in expanding our global footprint."

Stackawitz joins SpeeDx from Senzo, where he served as CEO, driving the financing, growth, and product expansion of the company. Prior, he held leadership roles at Quotient, where he played a key role in scaling the diagnostics organization, helping to lead the company through multiple FDA product approvals, successful OEM partnerships, revenue and customer growth, and its IPO. His 25-year career also included roles at McKinsey & Company and Johnson & Johnson. Stackawitz holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA in Healthcare Management from The Wharton School.

"I am honored to join SpeeDx to help accelerate the company's trajectory at such an exciting time of expansion," said Stackawitz. "SpeeDx's proprietary PlexPlus® PCR technology is revolutionizing the diagnostics industry by delivering faster, more cost-effective, and more comprehensive infectious disease testing. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and working alongside the talented team to continue advancing our global impact and improving patient outcomes worldwide."

Throughout its 15-year history, SpeeDx has focused on innovating infectious disease management and improving patient outcomes. With the company's growing product portfolio and partnerships with leading diagnostic companies, SpeeDx is poised to lead the next generation of molecular testing solutions.

About SpeeDx Pty. Ltd.

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in the U.S. and the U.K., and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. The SpeeDx portfolio encompasses products for the detection of infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information about SpeeDx, please see http://plexpcr.com.

