Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2024 23:15 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpeeDx Appoints Jeremy Stackawitz as Chief Executive Officer to Drive Global Expansion of Its Molecular Diagnostics Solutions

/ ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2024 / SpeeDx, a leading innovator in molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Stackawitz as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences and diagnostics sectors, Stackawitz will focus on accelerating SpeeDx's commercialization, partnering and regulatory activities across key markets, including the United States.

Jeremy Stackawitz, SpeeDx CEO

Jeremy Stackawitz, SpeeDx CEO



"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy as the new CEO of SpeeDx at a pivotal time for the company. We are also grateful to Colin Denver for his contributions and leadership during a period of significant milestones for the company," said Jonathan O. Clark, Chairman of the SpeeDx Board. "Jeremy's proven success in scaling businesses globally, along with his deep understanding of the diagnostics landscape, make him the ideal leader to guide our next phase of growth. With cutting-edge multiplexing technology, SpeeDx has the potential to transform testing, and we're excited to see Jeremy lead the charge in expanding our global footprint."

Stackawitz joins SpeeDx from Senzo, where he served as CEO, driving the financing, growth, and product expansion of the company. Prior, he held leadership roles at Quotient, where he played a key role in scaling the diagnostics organization, helping to lead the company through multiple FDA product approvals, successful OEM partnerships, revenue and customer growth, and its IPO. His 25-year career also included roles at McKinsey & Company and Johnson & Johnson. Stackawitz holds a bachelor's degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA in Healthcare Management from The Wharton School.

"I am honored to join SpeeDx to help accelerate the company's trajectory at such an exciting time of expansion," said Stackawitz. "SpeeDx's proprietary PlexPlus® PCR technology is revolutionizing the diagnostics industry by delivering faster, more cost-effective, and more comprehensive infectious disease testing. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation and working alongside the talented team to continue advancing our global impact and improving patient outcomes worldwide."

Throughout its 15-year history, SpeeDx has focused on innovating infectious disease management and improving patient outcomes. With the company's growing product portfolio and partnerships with leading diagnostic companies, SpeeDx is poised to lead the next generation of molecular testing solutions.

About SpeeDx Pty. Ltd.

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in the U.S. and the U.K., and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. The SpeeDx portfolio encompasses products for the detection of infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information about SpeeDx, please see http://plexpcr.com.

Connect Today:
SpeeDx LinkedIn
Jeremy Stackawitz LinkedIn
Michelle Howie LinkedIn

Contact Information

Michelle Howie
Associate Director | Global Strategic Marketing
michelleh@speedx.com.au
+61 499 743 199

SOURCE: SpeeDx

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.