DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Anti-CD38 mAb Market to Accelerate Substantially During the Study Period (2020-2034) Owing to a Strong Uptake of DARZALEX in Multiple Myeloma and Expected Entry of anti-CD38 mAbs in Autoimmune Diseases | DelveInsight

The anti-CD38 mAb market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years owing to strong uptake of DARZALEX (along with DARZALEX FASPRO), the expected entry of subcutaneous formulation of SARCLISA in Multiple Myeloma. This growth is also driven by a rising number of cancer and autoimmune disorder diagnoses, as well as an increasing number of Anti-CD38 mAbs undergoing clinical trials and seeking approval.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Anti-CD38 mAb Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging anti-CD38 mAb, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted anti-CD38 mAb market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Anti-CD38 mAb Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of anti-CD38 mAb in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

Multiple Myeloma is the only indication for which anti-CD38 therapies, Johnson&Johnson's (J&J) DARZALEX and Sanofi's SARCLISA have been approved until now.

Around 50% of DARZALEX usage comes from second-line treatment in Multiple Myeloma. Additionally, in the frontline multiple myeloma clinical trials, DARZALEX has emerged triumphant, surpassing all expectations and solidifying its position as the gold standard of therapy. Its unparalleled effectiveness and exceptional safety profile have exceeded rivals' predictions and soon positioned DARZALEX to dominate the multiple myeloma market.

The filing submission of SARCLISA subcutaneous in 3L R/R MM (IRAKLIA) is anticipated in 2025 and beyond. Somehow, SARCLISA is way behind DARZALEX in terms of market expansion, and DARZALEX has also got an early mover advantage of over 4 years.

Multiple Myeloma is the leading indication, other emerging indications with commercial opportunity include Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), and IgA Nephropathy

Leading emerging anti-CD38 mAb companies such as Takeda Pharmaceuticals, HI-Bio, Genmab, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and others are developing novel anti-CD38 mAb that can be available in the market in the coming years.

Some of the key anti-CD38 mAb in the pipeline include Mezagitamab (TAK-079), Felzartamab, GEN3014, CID-103, and others.

In June 2024, data from the IMROZ Phase III study by Sanofi demonstrated that SARCLISA is the first anti-CD38 to significantly improve progression-free survival in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (VRd) for newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma.

In May 2024, Biogen and Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio), announced the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Biogen has agreed to acquire HI-Bio for USD 1.15 billion upfront and up to USD 650 million in potential milestone payments.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the anti-CD38 mAb market share @ Anti-CD38 mAb Market Report

Anti-CD38 mAb Market Dynamics

The market for anti-CD38 mAbs has undergone significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma and the demand for more effective treatment options.

The market dynamics are further influenced by ongoing research into the broader application of anti-CD38 mAbs beyond multiple myeloma. There is growing interest in exploring their efficacy in other CD38-expressing malignancies, such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia and certain solid tumors. Additionally, research into combination therapies, where anti-CD38 mAbs are paired with immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells, or other novel agents, is expanding the horizon for these treatments. Such advancements are likely to further propel the market, attracting substantial investment and fueling innovation.

However, challenges such as biosimilar competition, pricing pressures, and the need for differentiation in a crowded market pose potential hurdles. The entrance of biosimilars could reduce costs but also threaten market share for existing products. Companies must navigate these challenges through strategic pricing, market access strategies, and continuous innovation to maintain their competitive edge. The anti-CD38 mAb market is poised for continued expansion, with a promising pipeline of new therapies and combinations on the horizon, making it a dynamic and evolving sector within oncology.

Anti-CD38 mAb Treatment Market

Monoclonal antibodies targeting CD38 are crucial in the treatment of newly diagnosed and refractory multiple myeloma. Currently, DARZALEX and SARCLISA are the two approved anti-CD38 therapies.

SARCLISA is a prescription medication used to treat multiple myeloma in adults. It is administered alongside pomalidomide and dexamethasone for patients who have undergone at least two previous treatments, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. Additionally, SARCLISA is used with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for patients who have received one to three prior therapies that were either ineffective or have stopped working.

In March 2020, the US FDA approved SARCLISA in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients who had at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. Later, in May 2020, the European Commission approved SARCLISA. By March 2021, the US FDA also approved SARCLISA with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for those with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had received one to three previous treatments.

DARZALEX is an innovative monoclonal antibody that the US FDA approved for treating multiple myeloma in patients with at least one prior treatment. It works by inducing tumor cell death through several mechanisms, including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity, complement-dependent cytotoxicity, and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

In November 2015, the FDA granted DARZALEX accelerated approval as a monotherapy for multiple myeloma patients who had undergone at least three prior treatments. By November 2016, it was also approved for use in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for patients who had received at least one prior therapy. From 2015 to 2021, DARZALEX gained further approvals for use in various drug combinations.

Their effectiveness in managing multiple myeloma and plasma cell disorders has been confirmed by numerous Phase III clinical trials. Moreover, CD38-targeted therapies are being explored for other conditions such as primary immune thrombocytopenia, IgA nephropathy, antibody-mediated transplant rejection, lupus nephritis, and various hematologic cancers.

Learn more about the FDA-approved anti-CD38 mAb @ Anti-CD38 mAb Drugs

Key Emerging Anti-CD38 mAb and Companies

Several key players, including Takeda Pharmaceuticals, HI-Bio, CASI Pharmaceuticals, and others, are involved in developing drugs for Anti-CD38 mAb for various indications such as multiple myeloma, myasthenia gravis, and others.

Mezagitamab is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets CD38 and is being developed by Takeda for the treatment of multiple myeloma, myasthenia gravis, and primary immune thrombocytopenia. On March 14, 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug status to mezagitamab for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Takeda also revealed plans to begin a global Phase III trial for mezagitamab in ITP later in 2024. The drug is currently in Phase II of clinical development.

HI-Bio's leading candidate, felzartamab, is a fully human anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Clinical studies have demonstrated its ability to selectively target and deplete CD38+ cells, including plasma cells and NK cells, potentially enabling broader therapeutic applications and enhanced clinical outcomes across various immune-mediated diseases. Felzartamab has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug Designations by the FDA for primary membranous nephropathy and also received Orphan Drug Designation for treating antibody-mediated kidney transplant recipients. Phase II trials have been completed for primary membranous nephropathy and antibody-mediated transplant rejection, with ongoing studies in IgA nephropathy. HI-Bio intends to progress each of these indications to Phase III.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the anti-CD38 mAb market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the anti-CD38 mAb market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about anti-CD38 mAb clinical trials, visit @ Anti-CD38 mAb Treatment Drugs

Anti-CD38 mAb Overview

Anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are a class of therapeutic agents that target CD38, a surface protein widely expressed on plasma cells, including malignant ones in multiple myeloma. By binding to CD38, these mAbs can induce direct cytotoxicity, promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), and facilitate complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC) to destroy the targeted cells.

Beyond their role in multiple myeloma, anti-CD38 mAbs are being explored for their potential in treating other hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. CD38 is not only a marker for plasma cells but also involved in processes like calcium signaling and NAD+ metabolism, which are crucial for cell survival and proliferation. By targeting CD38, these antibodies can modulate the immune microenvironment, making them a promising tool for both oncology and immunology. The ongoing research is focused on optimizing their efficacy, managing resistance, and exploring their use in combination with other immunotherapies to enhance patient outcomes.

Anti-CD38 mAb Epidemiology Segmentation

Epidemiology assessed for multiple myeloma showed that the United States, in 2023, accounted for 36,800 incident cases of multiple myeloma. The anti-CD38 mAb market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Selected Indication for Anti-CD38 mAb

Total Eligible Patient Pool for Anti-CD38 mAb in Selected Indication

Total Treatable Cases of Selected Indications for Anti-CD38 mAb

Anti-CD38 mAb Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Anti-CD38 mAb Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Anti-CD38 mAb Companies Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, HI-Bio, Genmab, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Genmab, and others Key Anti-CD38 mAb SARCLISA (isatuximab-irfc), DARZALEX (daratumumab), Mezagitamab (TAK-079), Felzartamab, GEN3014, CID-103, and others

Scope of the Anti-CD38 mAb Market Report

Anti-CD38 mAb Therapeutic Assessment: Anti-CD38 mAb current marketed and emerging therapies

Anti-CD38 mAb current marketed and emerging therapies Anti-CD38 mAb Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Anti-CD38 mAb Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Anti-CD38 mAb Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Anti-CD38 mAb Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about anti-CD38 mAb in development @ Anti-CD38 mAb Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Executive Summary of Anti-CD38 mAb 4. Key Events 5. Market Forecast Methodology 6. Anti-CD38 mAb Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2020 6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7. Anti-CD38 mAb: Background and Overview 8. Treatment 9. Target Patient Pool 9.1. Key Findings 9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3. Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Selected Indication for Anti-CD38 mAb in the 7MM 9.3.2. Total Eligible Patient Pool for Anti-CD38 mAb in Selected Indication in the 7MM 9.3.3. Total Treatable Cases in Selected Indication for Anti-CD38 mAb in the 7MM 10. Marketed Therapies 10.1. Key Competitors 10.2. SARCLISA (isatuximab-irfc): Sanofi 10.2.1. Product Description 10.2.2. Regulatory milestones 10.2.3. Other developmental activities 10.2.4. Clinical development 10.2.5. Safety and efficacy 10.3. DARZALEX (daratumumab): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine/Genmab 10.3.1. Product Description 10.3.2. Regulatory milestones 10.3.3. Other developmental activities 10.3.4. Clinical development 10.5.5. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 11. Emerging Therapies 11.1. Key Competitors 11.2. Mezagitamab (TAK-079): Takeda Pharmaceuticals 11.2.1. Product Description 11.2.2. Other developmental activities 11.2.3. Clinical development 11.2.4. Safety and efficacy 11.3. Felzartamab: HI-Bio 11.3.1. Product Description 11.3.2. Other developmental activities 11.3.3. Clinical development 11.3.4. Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report 12. Anti-CD38 mAb: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1. Key Findings 12.2. Market Outlook 12.3. Conjoint Analysis 12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.4.2. Pricing Trends 12.4.3. Analogue Assessment 12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 12.5. Total Market Size by Indication in the 7MM 12.6. Total Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7. The United States Market Size 12.7.1. Market Size of Anti-CD38 mAb by Indication in the United States 12.7.2. Market Size of Anti-CD38 mAb by Therapies in the United States 12.8. EU4 and the UK Market Size 12.8.1. Market Size of Anti-CD38 mAb by Indication in EU4 and the UK 12.7.2. Market Size of Anti-CD38 mAb by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.9. Japan Market Size 12.9.1. Market Size of Anti-CD38 mAb by Indication in Japan 12.9.2. Market Size of Anti-CD38 mAb by Therapies in Japan 13. SWOT Analysis 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Access and Reimbursement 17. Appendix 17.1. Bibliography 17.2. Report Methodology 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

