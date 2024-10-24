Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Reports Fatal Accident

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) regrets to report that an employee fatality occurred on Tuesday, October 22, due to an accident at the San Ignacio mine in Guanajuato, Mexico.

In response to the incident, the Company has temporarily suspended operations in the immediate area of the accident as it cooperates with the appropriate Mexican authorities. The conclusions from this investigation may guide additional safety protocols to reduce the possibility of a similar recurrence. Guanajuato Silver remains steadfast in its commitment to the health and safety of its workforce, contractors, and local communities.

Carlos Silva, Chief Operating Officer of Guanajuato Silver, stated, "As a company, we are fully engaged in supporting those affected while working diligently with officials to understand the specifics of what occurred. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and loved ones during this challenging time."

