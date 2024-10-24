Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim awarded EU Innovation Fund grant for large-scale cleantech project in France



24.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Carbon capture and storage project in Martres-Tolosane, France, selected for EU Innovation Fund grant

Highly scalable project harnesses mature technologies and deep partnerships

Holcim now has seven large-scale EU-supported CCUS projects to advance European Green Deal Holcim has been selected for a new grant from the European Union (EU) Innovation Fund for its breakthrough carbon capture and storage project in Martres-Tolosane, France. This grant for the CarboClearTech project brings the number of Holcim's large-scale EU-supported carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects to seven, advancing the European Green Deal. Miljan Gutovic, CEO: "Holcim is on course to make net-zero cement and concrete a reality at scale this decade. This support from the EU Innovation Fund testifies to the strength of our engineering teams, the maturity of our technologies and advanced partnerships that span the value chain. With our robust project pipeline, we are the partner of choice to put clean technologies to work for a net-zero future." The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programs for innovative technologies. This year, the Fund selected 85 large-scale clean-tech projects out of 337 submitted to receive grants totalling EUR 4.8 billion, including three projects in Holcim's sector. Holcim is driving a broad range of clean construction technologies, with CCUS as a key lever alongside innovative raw materials, fossil fuel-free energy and other advanced technologies. Through its Holcim MAQER Ventures program, the company also works with hundreds of startups to scale disruptive technologies. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Our 63,448 employees are driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet across our regions to improve living standards for all. We partner with our customers to offer the broadest range of advanced solutions, from sustainable building materials ECOPact and ECOPlanet, to our circular technology ECOCycle®, all the way to Elevate's advanced roofing and insulation systems.



Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

