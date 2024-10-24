Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
WKN: A0B97B | ISIN: NO0010215684
Frankfurt
23.10.24
08:04 Uhr
1,062 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
24.10.2024 07:30 Uhr
Akastor ASA: DDW Offshore secures two contracts with an international oil company

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA's (OSE: AKAST) subsidiary DDW Offshore AS ("DDW Offshore") has been awarded two one-year contracts, each with a further 24-month priced option structure, with an international oil company for the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels Skandi Peregrino and Skandi Atlantic. The vessels will provide anchor handling and towage services in Australia, commencing on January 1, 2025, and March 1, 2025, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 59 705
Oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

DDW Offshore owns three modern Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) vessels (Skandi Atlantic, Skandi Emerald and Skandi Peregrino) with capability to operate and support clients on a world-wide basis. The vessels are specially designed to perform anchor-handling, towing, and supply services at offshore oil and gas fields.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akastor-asa-ddw-offshore-secures-two-contracts-with-an-international-oil-company-302285504.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
