

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lonza Group (LZAGF.PK), a Swiss manufacturer focused on the pharmaceutical and nutrition businesses, on Thursday reported that its third-quarter performance was in line to deliver on its fiscal 2024 outlook, with sales accelerating in the fourth quarter, based on the timing of batch releases.



Lonza said it experienced good momentum across the Biologics division with strong commercial demand. Early-stage services continued to recover.



In the Small Molecules division, there was continued robust demand for its commercial offerings resulting in a strong operational performance. The divisional portfolio continues to shift towards high-value complex small molecules.



The Cell & Gene division sustained its strong operational performance in Cell & Gene Technology, while Bioscience continued to see impacts from market headwinds.



Meanwhile, the Capsules & Health Ingredients division experienced a soft performance in line with the market, due to the continued de-stocking of pharma hard capsules. The company noted that productivity measures have partially offset the impact on margins arising from lower demand and asset utilization.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Lonza confirmed its outlook 2at flat year-on-year sales in CER and a CORE EBITDA margin of high 20s.



For the Full Year, Lonza expects a high level of contract signings across all CDMO businesses.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News