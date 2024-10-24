KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the signing of an agreement under which KKR will acquire a 25% stake in Enilive, Eni's mobility transformation company dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions, and providing services to support people on the move. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

As a leader in the energy transition, Enilive aims to provide progressively decarbonized services and products in support of a sustainability-driven mobility transformation. The company's cutting-edge technologies and global reach position it at the forefront of the transition to cleaner energy solutions and contribute to Eni's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Alberto Signori, Partner in KKR's European Infrastructure team, said: "We are thrilled to strategically partner with Eni on this investment in Enilive, a key player in advancing the energy transition. This aligns with our strategy to support transformative energy projects across Europe. With our global infrastructure platform and local expertise, we're excited to help Enilive scale its impact in decarbonizing transportation and expand internationally. We look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

Enilive's Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Ballista, commented: "We are pleased with the entry of a significant partner like KKR into Enilive, who will ensure a strong support to our relevant growth path and in the transition towards an increasingly decarbonized offering for sustainable mobility."

KKR has been consistently investing in Italy across asset classes since 2005, with a commitment to supporting the country's economic and social development. Most recently, KKR announced the closing of its acquisition of Telecom Italia's fixed-line network and incorporation into FiberCop, creating the most extensive Italian broadband network serving around 16 million households and helping to fast-track the digital transition in Italy.

KKR is making the investment in Enilive through its Global Infrastructure Strategy. The firm first established its Global Infrastructure Strategy in 2008 and has since been one of the most active infrastructure investors around the world, currently managing over $73 billion in infrastructure assets.

Financial advisors for KKR on this transaction were Deutsche Bank and Unicredit, with Kirkland Ellis and Gianni Origoni serving as legal counsel.

About KKR:

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Enilive:

Enilive is Eni's company dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production, smart mobility solutions including Enjoy car sharing, and the distribution of all energy carriers for mobility, through its more than 5,000 Enilive Stations in Europe, where there is a wide range of products including HVOlution biogenic fuel (100% Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil), bio-LPG and biomethane. And where several services are also available to support people on the move, including electric recharging and food services such as Eni Café (the largest cafe chain in Italy) and ALT Stazione del Gusto, a new project in partnership with Accademia Niko Romito. Enilive aims to provide progressively decarbonized services and products for the energy transition, contributing to Eni's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 also through industrial assets that include the Venice and Gela biorefineries, in Italy; the St. Bernard Renewables LLC (50% joint venture with PBF Energy) in Louisiana (United States of America); numerous biogas plants being converted to biomethane production in Italy, as well as new projects: in Livorno, where the third Enilive biorefinery in Italy is under construction, in Malaysia and in South Korea. Enilive plans to increase its biorefining capacity to over 5 million tonnes/year by 2030.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023231256/en/

Contacts:

KKR

Italy

Tancredi Group

Giovanni Sanfelice Di Monteforte

giovanni@tancredigroup.com

+447775858152



Cristiano Signorini

cristiano@tancredigroup.com

+447950413690



International

FGS Global

Alastair Elwen/ Jack Shelley

KKR-Lon@FGSGlobal.com

+44 20 7251 3801/ +44 7917 886 576



Enilive

ufficio.stampa@eni.com