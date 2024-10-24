International Business Machines Corp - IBM RELEASES THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 24

IBM RELEASES THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Accelerated Software revenue growth, expanded gross profit margin, and strong free cash flow

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2024 -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2024 earnings results.

"Our third-quarter performance was led by double-digit growth in Software, including a re-acceleration in Red Hat. We continue to see great momentum in AI as our models are trusted, fit-for-purpose, and lower cost, with performance leadership. Our generative AI book of business now stands at more than $3 billion, up more than $1 billion quarter to quarter," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Heading into the final quarter of 2024, we expect fourth-quarter constant currency revenue growth to be consistent with the third quarter, with continued strength in Software. We are confident in our ability to deliver more than $12 billion in free cash flow for the year, driven by continued expansion of our operating margins."

Third-Quarter Highlights

Revenue

- Revenue of $15.0 billion, up 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency

- Software revenue up 10 percent

- Consulting revenue flat

- Infrastructure revenue down 7 percent

- Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.3 percent, up 190 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP):

57.5 percent, up 210 basis points

- Year to date, net cash from operating activities of $9.1 billion; free cash flow of $6.6 billion

THIRD-QUARTER 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge (1) Revenue Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Pre-tax Income/ (Loss) (1) Pre-tax Income Margin (1) Net Income/ (Loss) (1) Diluted Earnings/ (Loss) Per Share (1) GAAP from Continuing Operations $ 15.0 B $ 8.4 B 56.3 % $ (0.8) B (5.4) % $ (0.3) B $ (0.34) Year/Year 1 %(2) 5 % 1.9 Pts NM -18.1 Pts NM NM Operating (Non-GAAP) $ 8.6 B 57.5 % $ 2.5 B 16.6 % $ 2.2 B $ 2.30 Year/Year 5 % 2.1 Pts 8 % 1.0 Pts 6 % 5 % (1) 2024 GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax) related to the transfer of a portion of the company's U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to a third-party insurer, announced in September 2024. (2) 2% at constant currency.

"Our investments are paying off in Software as we've repositioned our portfolio in recent years. In the third quarter, Software delivered broad-based growth and now represents nearly 45 percent of our total revenue. Our ongoing focus on product mix, coupled with our productivity initiatives enables us to continue to drive operating leverage in our underlying profit performance," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "With our strong cash generation, we are well-positioned to continue investing for growth while returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Third Quarter

Software - revenues of $6.5 billion, up 9.7 percent, up 9.6 percent at constant currency:

- Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 10 percent

-- Red Hat up 14 percent

-- Automation up 13 percent

-- Data & AI up 5 percent

-- Security down 1 percent

- Transaction Processing up 9 percent



- Business Transformation up 2 percent

- Technology Consulting down 4 percent

- Application Operations down 1 percent



- Hybrid Infrastructure down 9 percent

-- IBM Z down 19 percent

-- Distributed Infrastructure down 3 percent

- Infrastructure Support down 4 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency



Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $2.9 billion, down $0.2 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $2.1 billion, up $0.4 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $9.1 billion, down $0.4 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $6.6 billion, up $1.5 billion year to year.

IBM ended the third quarter with $13.7 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $0.3 billion from year-end 2023. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $10.4 billion, totaled $56.6 billion, flat year to date.

Expectations

Revenue: The company expects fourth-quarter constant currency revenue growth consistent with the third quarter. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a half-point headwind to revenue growth in the quarter

Free cash flow: The company continues to expect more than $12 billion in free cash flow for the full year

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; potential failure of the separation of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. to qualify for tax-free treatment; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Statements in this communication regarding the strategic acquisition that are forward-looking may include projections as to closing date for the transaction, the extent of, and the time necessary to obtain, the regulatory approvals required for the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on IBM's business, the synergies from the transaction, and the combined company's future operating results.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);

presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;

free cash flow;

adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at https://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings-3q24. Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 (1) 2024 2023 (1) REVENUE BY SEGMENT Software $ 6,524 $ 5,947 $ 19,162 $ 17,832 Consulting 5,152 5,178 15,517 15,601 Infrastructure 3,042 3,272 9,764 9,988 Financing 181 186 543 566 Other 68 170 214 491 TOTAL REVENUE 14,968 14,752 45,199 44,479 GROSS PROFIT 8,420 8,023 25,112 24,033 GROSS PROFIT MARGIN Software 83.2 % 82.3 % 83.1 % 82.3 % Consulting 28.4 % 27.6 % 26.7 % 26.3 % Infrastructure 55.0 % 53.7 % 55.3 % 54.0 % Financing 47.2 % 49.7 % 48.2 % 47.5 % TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 56.3 % 54.4 % 55.6 % 54.0 % EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME S,G&A 4,911 4,458 14,823 14,212 R,D&E 1,876 1,685 5,512 5,027 Intellectual property and custom development income (238) (190) (696) (618) Other (income) and expense 2,244 (215) 1,694 (721) Interest expense 429 412 1,288 1,202 TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME 9,222 6,150 22,621 19,102 INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (802) 1,873 2,491 4,931 Pre-tax margin (5.4) % 12.7 % 5.5 % 11.1 % Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (485) 159 (597) 702 Effective tax rate 60.4 % 8.5 % (24.0) % 14.2 % INCOME/(LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (317) $ 1,714 $ 3,088 $ 4,229 DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Income/ (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes (13) (10) 21 (15) NET INCOME/(LOSS) (2) $ (330) $ 1,704 $ 3,109 $ 4,214 EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK (2) Assuming Dilution Continuing Operations $ (0.34) $ 1.86 $ 3.30 $ 4.59 Discontinued Operations $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.02 $ (0.02) TOTAL $ (0.36) $ 1.84 $ 3.32 $ 4.58 Basic Continuing Operations $ (0.34) $ 1.88 $ 3.36 $ 4.65 Discontinued Operations $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ 0.02 $ (0.02) TOTAL $ (0.36) $ 1.87 $ 3.38 $ 4.63 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (M's) Assuming Dilution 923.6 923.7 935.4 920.3 Basic 923.6 912.8 920.3 910.1 ____________________ (1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes. (2) 2024 includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) At September 30,

2024 At December 31,

2023 ASSETS: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,197 $ 13,068 Restricted cash 17 21 Marketable securities 505 373 Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net 5,390 7,214 Short-term financing receivables, net 5,765 6,793 Other accounts receivable, net 928 640 Inventories 1,367 1,161 Deferred costs 966 998 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,408 2,639 Total Current Assets 30,543 32,908 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,614 5,501 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,355 3,220 Long-term financing receivables, net 4,931 5,766 Prepaid pension assets 7,975 7,506 Deferred costs 788 842 Deferred taxes 6,943 6,656 Goodwill 61,092 60,178 Intangibles, net 11,090 11,036 Investments and sundry assets 2,009 1,626 Total Assets $ 134,339 $ 135,241 LIABILITIES: Current Liabilities: Taxes $ 1,584 $ 2,270 Short-term debt 3,599 6,426 Accounts payable 3,274 4,132 Deferred income 12,882 13,451 Operating lease liabilities 790 820 Other liabilities 6,725 7,022 Total Current Liabilities 28,853 34,122 Long-term debt 52,980 50,121 Retirement-related obligations 10,366 10,808 Deferred income 3,666 3,533 Operating lease liabilities 2,757 2,568 Other liabilities 11,186 11,475 Total Liabilities 109,809 112,628 EQUITY: IBM Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 61,013 59,643 Retained earnings 149,789 151,276 Treasury stock - at cost (169,935) (169,624) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (16,418) (18,761) Total IBM Stockholders' Equity 24,448 22,533 Noncontrolling interests 82 80 Total Equity 24,530 22,613 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 134,339 $ 135,241

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW ANALYSIS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash from Operations per GAAP $ 2,881 $ 3,055 $ 9,115 $ 9,468 Less: change in IBM Financing receivables 873 1,092 1,824 3,119 Capital Expenditures, net 55 (282) (705) (1,226) Free Cash Flow 2,064 1,682 6,586 5,123 Acquisitions (2,513) (4,589) (2,748) (4,945) Divestitures 2 (10) 705 (4) Dividends (1,542) (1,515) (4,601) (4,522) Non-Financing Debt (383) (942) 693 7,572 Other (includes IBM Financing net receivables and debt) 131 41 (379) (1,068) Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Marketable Securities $ (2,241) $ (5,333) $ 257 $ 2,156

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION CASH FLOW (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in Millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income/(loss) from Operations $ (330) $ 1,704 $ 3,109 $ 4,214 Pension Settlement Charge 2,725 - 2,725 - Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1) 1,268 1,093 3,555 3,243 Stock-based Compensation 330 286 966 843 Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2) (1,984) (1,119) (3,063) (1,952) IBM Financing A/R 873 1,092 1,824 3,119 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 2,881 $ 3,055 $ 9,115 $ 9,468 Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (3) 55 (282) (705) (1,226) Divestitures, net of cash transferred 2 (10) 705 (4) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,513) (4,589) (2,748) (4,945) Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net 869 2,927 (810) (3,732) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities $ (1,587) $ (1,953) $ (3,558) $ (9,906) Debt, net of payments & proceeds (1,259) (1,550) (777) 4,619 Dividends (1,542) (1,515) (4,601) (4,522) Financing - Other 35 (67) (26) (252) Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities $ (2,766) $ (3,132) $ (5,403) $ (154) Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash 207 (119) (29) (120) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash $ (1,264) $ (2,149) $ 125 $ (713) ____________________ (1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization. (2) Includes a $0.7 billion tax effect associated with the one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge in the third-quarter 2024. (3) 2024 includes proceeds of $0.4 billion from the sale of certain QRadar SaaS assets.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in Billions) 2024 2023 Yr/Yr 2024 2023 Yr/Yr Net Income/(Loss) as reported (GAAP) (1) $ (0.3) $ 1.7 $ (2.0) $ 3.1 $ 4.2 $ (1.1) Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Income/(Loss) from continuing operations (0.3) 1.7 (2.0) 3.1 4.2 (1.1) Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops. (0.5) 0.2 (0.6) (0.6) 0.7 (1.3) Pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing operations (GAAP) (0.8) 1.9 (2.7) 2.5 4.9 (2.4) Non-operating adjustments (before tax) Acquisition-related charges (2) 0.5 0.4 0.1 1.5 1.2 0.2 Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income) (1) 2.8 0.0 2.8 3.0 0.0 3.0 Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income/(loss) from continuing ops. 2.5 2.3 0.2 6.9 6.1 0.8 Net interest expense 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets 0.7 0.7 0.0 2.1 2.0 0.1 Stock-based compensation 0.3 0.3 0.0 1.0 0.8 0.1 Workforce rebalancing charges 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.7 0.4 0.3 Corporate (gains) and charges (3) (0.4) 0.0 (0.3) (0.6) 0.0 (0.6) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.8 $ 3.5 $ 0.2 $ 10.8 $ 10.1 $ 0.8 ____________________ (1) 2024 includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax). (2) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets. (3) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales (e.g., certain QRadar SaaS assets).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 6,524 $ 5,152 $ 3,042 $ 181 Segment Profit $ 1,969 $ 559 $ 422 $ 86 Segment Profit Margin 30.2 % 10.9 % 13.9 % 47.5 % Change YTY Revenue 9.7 % (0.5) % (7.0) % (2.5) % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 9.6 % (0.2) % (6.7) % (1.3) % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (1) (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 5,947 $ 5,178 $ 3,272 $ 186 Segment Profit $ 1,722 $ 566 $ 490 $ 91 Segment Profit Margin 29.0 % 10.9 % 15.0 % 49.2 % __________________ (1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 19,162 $ 15,517 $ 9,764 $ 543 Segment Profit $ 5,582 $ 1,447 $ 1,387 $ 254 Segment Profit Margin 29.1 % 9.3 % 14.2 % 46.9 % Change YTY Revenue 7.5 % (0.5) % (2.3) % (4.1) % Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency 8.0 % 1.1 % (1.2) % (3.1) % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (1) (Dollars in Millions) Software Consulting Infrastructure Financing Revenue $ 17,832 $ 15,601 $ 9,988 $ 566 Segment Profit $ 4,850 $ 1,476 $ 1,529 $ 256 Segment Profit Margin 27.2 % 9.5 % 15.3 % 45.2 % ____________________ (1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 8,420 $ 192 $ - $ - $ 8,612 Gross Profit Margin 56.3 % 1.3 pts - pts - pts 57.5 % S,G&A $ 4,911 $ (300) $ - $ - $ 4,611 Other (Income) & Expense 2,244 - (2,797) - (553) Total Expense & Other (Income) 9,222 (300) (2,797) - 6,125 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations (802) 492 2,797 - 2,487 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations (5.4) % 3.3 pts 18.7 pts - pts 16.6 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ (485) $ 119 $ 700 $ (2) $ 332 Effective Tax Rate 60.4 % (7.2) pts (39.8) pts (0.1) pts 13.4 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations $ (317) $ 373 $ 2,097 $ 2 $ 2,155 Income Margin from Continuing Operations (2.1) % 2.5 pts 14.0 pts 0.0 pts 14.4 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations (4) $ (0.34) $ 0.40 $ 2.27 $ 0.00 $ 2.30 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 8,023 $ 162 $ - $ - $ 8,185 Gross Profit Margin 54.4 % 1.1 pts - pts - pts 55.5 % S,G&A $ 4,458 $ (277) $ - $ - $ 4,181 Other (Income) & Expense (215) 0 12 - (203) Total Expense & Other (Income) 6,150 (277) 12 - 5,885 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 1,873 438 (12) - 2,299 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 12.7 % 3.0 pts (0.1) pts - pts 15.6 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3) $ 159 $ 99 $ (14) $ 24 $ 268 Effective Tax Rate 8.5 % 2.7 pts (0.5) pts 1.0 pts 11.7 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 1,714 $ 340 $ 1 $ (24) $ 2,031 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.6 % 2.3 pts 0.0 pts (0.2) pts 13.8 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 1.86 $ 0.37 $ 0.00 $ (0.03) $ 2.20 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax). (3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results. (4) Operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share was calculated using 938.4 million shares, which includes 14.9 million dilutive potential shares under our stock-based compensation plans and contingently issuable shares. Due to the GAAP net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, these dilutive potential shares were excluded from the GAAP loss per share calculation as the effect would have been antidilutive. The difference in share count resulted in an additional $(0.04) reconciling item.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts (3) Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 25,112 $ 533 $ - $ - $ 25,645 Gross Profit Margin 55.6 % 1.2 pts - pts - pts 56.7 % S,G&A $ 14,823 $ (854) $ - $ - $ 13,969 Other (Income) & Expense 1,694 (68) (2,991) - (1,364) Total Expense & Other (Income) 22,621 (922) (2,991) - 18,709 Pre-tax Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations 2,491 1,454 2,991 - 6,936 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 5.5 % 3.2 pts 6.6 pts - pts 15.3 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4) $ (597) $ 374 $ 731 $ 434 $ 942 Effective Tax Rate (24.0) % 10.4 pts 20.9 pts 6.3 pts 13.6 % Income/(Loss) from Continuing Operations $ 3,088 $ 1,081 $ 2,259 $ (434) $ 5,994 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 6.8 % 2.4 pts 5.0 pts (1.0) pts 13.3 % Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 3.30 $ 1.16 $ 2.42 $ (0.46) $ 6.41 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Continuing Operations GAAP Acquisition- Related Adjustments (1) Retirement- Related Adjustments (2) Tax Reform Impacts Operating (Non-GAAP) Gross Profit $ 24,033 $ 460 $ - $ - $ 24,492 Gross Profit Margin 54.0 % 1.0 pts - pts - pts 55.1 % S,G&A $ 14,212 $ (768) $ - $ - $ 13,444 Other (Income) & Expense (721) (2) 16 - (707) Total Expense & Other (Income) 19,102 (770) 16 - 18,348 Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations 4,931 1,229 (16) - 6,144 Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing Operations 11.1 % 2.8 pts 0.0 pts - pts 13.8 % Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4) $ 702 $ 277 $ (27) $ (91) $ 861 Effective Tax Rate 14.2 % 1.7 pts (0.4) pts (1.5) pts 14.0 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 4,229 $ 953 $ 11 $ 91 $ 5,283 Income Margin from Continuing Operations 9.5 % 2.1 pts 0.0 pts 0.2 pts 11.9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing Operations $ 4.59 $ 1.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 5.74 ____________________ (1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing charges, such as financing costs. 2024 also includes a loss of $68 million on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG. (2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax pension settlement charge of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax). (3) 2024 includes a net benefit from discrete tax events. (4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Dollars in Billions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 2.9 $ 3.1 $ 9.1 $ 9.5 Add: Net interest expense 0.3 0.3 0.7 0.7 Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations (0.5) 0.2 (0.6) 0.7 Less change in: Financing receivables 0.9 1.1 1.8 3.1 Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1) (2.0) (1.2) (3.5) (2.3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3.8 $ 3.5 $ 10.8 $ 10.1 ____________________ (1) Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart, workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

