InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - October 24

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2024 / The Company announces that on 23 October 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.
Date of purchase:
23 October 2024
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 159,059,444 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 6,956,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3787J_1-2024-10-23.pdf
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 40,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 23 October 2024
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
30,000
10,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 87.6200
£ 87.5000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 85.1800
£ 85.1800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 85.9947
£ 86.0055
