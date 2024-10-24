DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, it purchased a total of 95,337 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 23/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 95,337 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.28 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.32 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2844

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,372,191 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,372,191 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 898 4.3050 08:12:11 1J4X9ZY8H Euronext Dublin 699 4.3050 08:17:11 1J4X9ZYDT Euronext Dublin 303 4.3000 08:18:40 1J4X9ZYF6 Euronext Dublin 234 4.3150 08:46:04 1J4X9ZYUP Euronext Dublin 927 4.3200 08:53:45 1J4X9ZYZQ Euronext Dublin 568 4.3200 09:11:26 1J4X9ZZAV Euronext Dublin 359 4.3200 09:11:26 1J4X9ZZAW Euronext Dublin 552 4.3100 09:42:17 1J4X9ZZVT Euronext Dublin 2,211 4.3100 11:05:55 1J4XA01AR Euronext Dublin 234 4.3100 11:06:05 1J4XA01AT Euronext Dublin 234 4.3100 11:24:18 1J4XA01IY Euronext Dublin 1,536 4.3050 12:09:36 1J4XA0269 Euronext Dublin 1,426 4.3000 12:40:28 1J4XA02I7 Euronext Dublin 588 4.2950 13:30:09 1J4XA037W Euronext Dublin 300 4.2900 14:32:20 1J4XA04FD Euronext Dublin 481 4.2900 14:35:07 1J4XA04JE Euronext Dublin 414 4.2900 14:35:07 1J4XA04JF Euronext Dublin 350 4.2900 14:42:06 1J4XA04QU Euronext Dublin 1,762 4.3000 14:55:26 1J4XA053S Euronext Dublin 177 4.3000 14:55:26 1J4XA053T Euronext Dublin 488 4.3000 15:00:55 1J4XA0578 Euronext Dublin 2,030 4.2950 15:06:51 1J4XA05B7 Euronext Dublin 1,863 4.2850 15:48:06 1J4XA06CJ Euronext Dublin 737 4.2850 15:48:06 1J4XA06CK Euronext Dublin 488 4.2800 15:48:50 1J4XA06DE Euronext Dublin 331 4.2800 15:48:50 1J4XA06DF Euronext Dublin 424 4.2750 16:00:42 1J4XA06WU Euronext Dublin 461 4.2750 16:00:42 1J4XA06WV Euronext Dublin 234 4.2850 16:08:29 1J4XA0786 Euronext Dublin 234 4.2850 16:08:29 1J4XA0787 Euronext Dublin 234 4.2850 16:08:29 1J4XA0788 Euronext Dublin 1,240 4.2750 16:10:35 1J4XA07AB Euronext Dublin 2,173 4.2750 16:10:35 1J4XA07AC Euronext Dublin 2,173 4.2750 16:10:35 1J4XA07AD Euronext Dublin 11,267 4.2750 16:10:35 1J4XA07AA Euronext

