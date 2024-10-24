Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
24.10.24
08:00 Uhr
4,315 Euro
+0,060
+1,41 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2854,32509:39
Dow Jones News
24.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 95,337 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 23/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   95,337 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.28 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.32 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.2844

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 216,372,191 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 216,372,191 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
898              4.3050         08:12:11         1J4X9ZY8H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
699              4.3050         08:17:11         1J4X9ZYDT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
303              4.3000         08:18:40         1J4X9ZYF6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.3150         08:46:04         1J4X9ZYUP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
927              4.3200         08:53:45         1J4X9ZYZQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
568              4.3200         09:11:26         1J4X9ZZAV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
359              4.3200         09:11:26         1J4X9ZZAW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
552              4.3100         09:42:17         1J4X9ZZVT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,211             4.3100         11:05:55         1J4XA01AR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.3100         11:06:05         1J4XA01AT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.3100         11:24:18         1J4XA01IY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,536             4.3050         12:09:36         1J4XA0269        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,426             4.3000         12:40:28         1J4XA02I7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
588              4.2950         13:30:09         1J4XA037W        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
300              4.2900         14:32:20         1J4XA04FD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
481              4.2900         14:35:07         1J4XA04JE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
414              4.2900         14:35:07         1J4XA04JF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
350              4.2900         14:42:06         1J4XA04QU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,762             4.3000         14:55:26         1J4XA053S        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
177              4.3000         14:55:26         1J4XA053T        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
488              4.3000         15:00:55         1J4XA0578        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,030             4.2950         15:06:51         1J4XA05B7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,863             4.2850         15:48:06         1J4XA06CJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
737              4.2850         15:48:06         1J4XA06CK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
488              4.2800         15:48:50         1J4XA06DE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
331              4.2800         15:48:50         1J4XA06DF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
424              4.2750         16:00:42         1J4XA06WU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
461              4.2750         16:00:42         1J4XA06WV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.2850         16:08:29         1J4XA0786        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.2850         16:08:29         1J4XA0787        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
234              4.2850         16:08:29         1J4XA0788        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,240             4.2750         16:10:35         1J4XA07AB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,173             4.2750         16:10:35         1J4XA07AC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,173             4.2750         16:10:35         1J4XA07AD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
11,267            4.2750         16:10:35         1J4XA07AA        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
