

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 1-week low of 0.8350 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8343.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.2920, 196.00 and 1.1991 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.2920, 197.35 and 1.1193, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the euro, 1.27 against the greenback, 193.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the franc.



