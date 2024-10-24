Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
KI-Energiekrise: Wie dieser Small Cap die nukleare Zukunft des Silicon Valley befeuern könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 577335 | ISIN: SE0000695876 | Ticker-Symbol: AA9
Tradegate
24.10.24
11:26 Uhr
41,730 Euro
+0,340
+0,82 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALFA LAVAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,67041,78011:31
41,70041,75011:31
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 08:01 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report July 1 - September 30, 2024

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • Order intake was SEK 18.9 (17.0) billion, an organic increase of 15 percent.
  • Net sales was SEK 16.2 (15.8) billion, an organic increase of 6 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 7 percent to SEK 2.8 (2.6) billion, corresponding to a margin of 17.3 (16.7) percent.
  • Strong cash flow from operating activities of SEK 3.7 (2.9) billion.
  • Earnings per share of SEK 4.77 (4.29).

Summary

Third quarter

Order intake increased by 15 percent* to SEK?18,927 (17,032) million.
Net sales increased by 6 percent* to SEK?16,208 (15,768) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,800 (2,626) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.3 (16.7) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK?2,529 (2,345) million.
Net income: SEK 1,983 (1,781) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 4.77 (4.29).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK?3,745 (2,932) million.

First nine months

Order intake increased by 6 percent* to SEK?56,116 (53,822) million.
Net sales increased by 8 percent* to SEK?48,643 (45,759) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 8,166 (7,391) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.8 (16.2) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK?7,166 (6,396) million.
Net income: SEK 5,369 (4,811) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 12.92 (11.56).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK?8,126 (5,278) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 22.8 (19.4).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 0.61 (1.19).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the fourth quarter

"We expect demand in the fourth quarter to be on a lower level compared to the third quarter."
Earlier published outlook (July 23, 2024): We expect demand in the third quarter to be on a somewhat lower level compared to the second quarter."

The Q3 2024 report has been reviewed by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CEST 07.30 on October 24, 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
E-mail:: [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-ab--publ--interim-report-july-1---september-30--2024,c4055586

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/905/4055586/3071058.pdf

2024 Q3 Quarterly report

SOURCE Alfa Laval

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.