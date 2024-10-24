Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.10.2024 10:42 Uhr
2024 Zhangjiajie International Tourism Innovation Week shows vitality of China's tourism industry

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 18th to 20th, the 2024 Zhangjiajie International Tourism Innovation Week, hosted by SMART and themed 'Integration and Expanding Frontiers', was held in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province.


The 2024 Zhangjiajie International Tourism Innovation Week aims to expand international and domestic tourism exchanges and cooperation, showcase the charm and vitality of China's tourism industry, facilitate the transformation and upgrading of Zhangjiajie's tourism, and accelerate its high-quality development.

Over the course of three days, the event featured one main dialogue, 23 parallel dialogues, a food festival, and a culinary competition, were held concurrently.

Top industry professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from the global tourism industry participated in various events such as dialogues at the main venue, closed-door meetings, and parallel sessions, and focusing on topics including talent development, rural revitalization and innovative development of health and wellness vacations, aesthetic education and research for children, tourism and urban marketing innovation, and the homestay industry.

Notably, the International Tourism Innovation Week introduced an innovative approach by locating some of its venues outdoors, utilizing the natural landscape as a backdrop and scenic spots as venues.

Simultaneously, sessions were hosted at nine different locations, including Neodalle Zhangjiajie Wulingyuan, Zhangjiajie Tianmen Cave, Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, Glamour Xiangxi, Zhangjiajie Baofeng Lake Landscape Area, Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, Zhangjiajie Seven Star Mountain Landscape Area, Zhangjiajie Yellow dragon Cave Landscape Area and Zhangjiajie 72 Unusual Houses Scenic Spot.

"Our goal is to create the largest, most forward-thinking, and widely covered cultural and creative industry event in the province, and even the country," said the relevant responsible person from the event organizer. It is said that this International Tourism Innovation Week represents a rare opportunity for the transformation and development of Zhangjiajie's tourism industry.

The conference invited more than 200 domestic and foreign guests, attracted more than 3,000 on-site professional visitors, and created a phenomenon platform for the exchange and cooperation of global professional tourism talents, highlighting the strong driving force of this event based in Zhangjiajie, radiating the whole country and affecting the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539370/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-zhangjiajie-international-tourism-innovation-week-shows-vitality-of-chinas-tourism-industry-302285750.html

