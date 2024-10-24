

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday after a business survey showed German business activity contracted less steeply than the previous month in October.



The HCOB Preliminary German Composite Output Index came in at 48.4 in October versus 47.5 in September.



The benchmark DAX was up 155 points, or 0.8 percent, at 19,532 after ending 0.2 percent lower the previous day.



In corporate news, Nivea maker Beiersdorf jumped 4.2 percent after reporting an increase in group sales for the first nine months of 2024.



Engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines rose 1.3 percent after third-quarter earnings came in above expectations.



Symrise fell 2.6 percent after the fragrance, flavor and nutrition group posted Q3 sales in the reporting currency slightly below estimates.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News