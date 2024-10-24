

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 24.10.2024 - 11.00 am



- DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES PLAYTECH PRICE TARGET TO 908 (873) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES SPIRE HEALTHCARE PRICE TARGET TO 278 (250) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING PRICE TARGET TO 290 (270) PENCE - 'BUY'



