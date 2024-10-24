Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 24-Oct-2024 / 10:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Barclays PLC City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Barclays Capital Securities Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Oct-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.650000 0.390000 6.040000 15060234 or reached Position of previous 5.110000 0.380000 5.490000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 14075079 5.650000 Sub Total 8.A 14075079 5.650000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration date Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument period settlement rights rights Equity Swap 28/08/2026-05/10/ n/a Cash 55224 0.020000 2026 CFD n/a n/a Cash 27844 0.010000 Portfolio Swap 18/08/2025-01/07/ n/a Cash 902087 0.360000 2026 Sub Total 8.B2 985155 0.390000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Barclays Barclays PLC Capital 5.570000 5.970000% Securities Limited Barclays Barclays PLC Investment Solutions Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking: Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC (100%) Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%) Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC (100%) Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)

12. Date of Completion

22-Oct-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: HOL TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 355007 EQS News ID: 2015491 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2015491&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2024 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)